Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot with girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The actor revealed the guest list and intimate details of his ‘gharelu’ wedding. Keep scrolling to know more.

Aamir Khan is one such actor who has always been vocal about his relationships. Apart from delivering good cinema with decades long career the actor has seen significant highs and lows in his personal life. There is no doubt that he is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of all time.

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He is witty, vivacious, and often given the tag of Mr Perfectionist. Now he is all set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 5. Speaking to the media during the screening of Rajkumar Hirani's Pritam and Pedro, Aamir confirmed the same. Yes, you read that right.

Aamir Khan confirms marriage to Gauri Spratt

Addressing the media, while his son Junaid Khan was also present, he said, " Haan meri shaadi ho rahi hai July 5 ko aur bahut hi choti shaadi hai, ghar mein hi kar rahe hain. 5 ko bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye aur bas dono families hain, kuch khaas dost hain, chota sa ghar pe hi kar rahe hain hum log. Aur sabki duaen chahenge hum (Yes, I'm getting married on July 5. It's going to be a very intimate wedding, and we're having it at home. July 5 is a very special day for us. It will be a small ceremony with just our families and a few close friends. We're keeping it simple and celebrating at home. We would love to have everyone's blessings).”

He further added, “Please give us your blessings and pray that we stay happy and have a wonderful journey together. It's going to be a very small, intimate affair at home, with only our families and a few old friends from our childhood in attendance.”

About His personal Life

Let us tell you that this is Aamir's third marriage. He first married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They later separated in 2002. Aamir later fell in love with Kiran Rao, whom he married in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2021 and have continued to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Gauri and Aamir first met 25 years ago but later lost touch. Speaking about Gauri in an interview with Navbharat Times, he said, “I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake main mukammal hua hoon (I feel like I am finally complete now).”