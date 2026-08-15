2 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

I scold them first, then say sorry

In an old interview on Manchu Lakshmi's talk show, which is now going viral, Nagarjuna got very candid. He spoke about his son Chaitanya's independent nature, saying he will go far. When asked how he manages work and life, he said he never mixes them. He also admitted that he gets angry and shouts, but he always apologises later. For him, saying sorry solves many problems, and he has no ego about it.