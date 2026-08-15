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Nagarjuna Says ‘I Have Become Corrupt’: Actor Reveals What He Dislikes About Himself
Tollywood's 'King' Nagarjuna has made some pretty interesting comments about his personal life. He revealed that he feels he has become 'corrupt'. He clarified that this isn't in the film industry, but something else.
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Nagarjuna, the man who loves to experiment
Nagarjuna is famously known as Tollywood's 'King' and 'Manmadhudu'. Among senior heroes, he is known for doing the most experimental films like 'Geethanjali', 'Siva', and 'Annamayya'. He has done multi-starrers and is now even playing a villain in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'. He is always reinventing himself, setting an example for the younger generation. He is currently working on his 100th film, 'King 100'.
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I scold them first, then say sorry
In an old interview on Manchu Lakshmi's talk show, which is now going viral, Nagarjuna got very candid. He spoke about his son Chaitanya's independent nature, saying he will go far. When asked how he manages work and life, he said he never mixes them. He also admitted that he gets angry and shouts, but he always apologises later. For him, saying sorry solves many problems, and he has no ego about it.
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I have become corrupt
Nagarjuna feels today's young actors aren't experimenting enough. When Manchu Lakshmi asked what he dislikes about himself, he gave a shocking answer: "I have become corrupt, and I don't like it." He explained that corruption exists in the system around him, and he has become a part of it to get things done. He feels there's no other choice. However, he clarified that the film industry is clean, with only ego clashes being the main issue.
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Tabu is very special
Nagarjuna also spoke about his bond with actress Tabu. He called her a very special and close friend whom he has known since before his marriage and film career. He mentioned that his wife, Amala, knows about their close friendship and stressed that trust is the foundation of any relationship. The actor is now busy with 'King 100', which he plans to release either for Dasara or Sankranti.
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