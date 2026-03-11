- Home
Many actors go through intense physical transformations to make their roles look realistic. From weight gain to extreme fitness training, these five stars shocked audiences with their dedication and commitment to their characters.
Actors often push their physical limits to make their characters look real on screen. From gaining significant weight to intense workouts and extreme dieting, several stars have undergone remarkable body transformations. Here are five actors who completely changed their physiques to bring their roles to life.
Aamir Khan – Dangal
For Dangal, Aamir Khan went through one of the most dramatic transformations in Indian cinema. He first gained a large amount of weight to play the older version of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and later lost it to portray the younger athlete. His dedication and strict fitness routine impressed audiences and became widely discussed.
Randeep Hooda – Sarbjit
Randeep Hooda underwent an extreme transformation for Sarbjit. To portray the struggling prisoner realistically, he drastically reduced his body weight in a short time. The actor followed a strict diet and intense discipline to achieve the frail look required for the role, which added authenticity to his performance.
Farhan Akhtar – Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Farhan Akhtar trained for months to transform into legendary athlete Milkha Singh. His preparation included long hours of running, strength training, and a controlled diet to develop a lean runner’s physique. The transformation helped him convincingly portray the life and journey of the iconic sprinter on screen.
Ranveer Singh – Padmaavat
Ranveer Singh worked intensely on his body to play the fierce Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. He built a strong and powerful physique through rigorous workouts and a strict diet. The physical transformation, combined with his intense performance, made the character one of the most memorable in the film.
Hrithik Roshan – War
Hrithik Roshan is known for his incredible fitness, but he pushed himself even further for War. The actor followed an intense training program and strict diet to achieve a lean, muscular physique for the action-packed role. His transformation and high-energy stunts became one of the film’s biggest highlights.
