Before Rashmika Mandanna became the face of Geetha Govindam opposite Vijay Deverakonda, the hit film was reportedly offered to Aishwarya Arjun. The actress later revealed she had heard the script but couldn’t take up the project for personal reasons.
‘Geetha Govindam’ and Rashmika’s Big Break
Geetha Govindam became a turning point in the career of Rashmika Mandanna. The actress, who first gained popularity in Kannada cinema, received her major Telugu breakthrough with this romantic comedy opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Their on-screen chemistry was widely loved, and the film’s success established Rashmika as a leading star in the Telugu film industry.
The Film Was First Offered Elsewhere
Interestingly, the role was not originally meant for Rashmika. The makers first approached Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of veteran South Indian actor Arjun Sarja. In an interview, Aishwarya revealed that the script of Geetha Govindam was initially narrated to her before being offered to several other actresses.
Why Aishwarya Couldn’t Accept the Film
Aishwarya Arjun shared that she had to decline the project due to certain personal and professional reasons at the time. She explained that while she liked the story, circumstances prevented her from taking up the role. Eventually, after multiple discussions with other actresses, the film’s team finalized Rashmika Mandanna for the lead role.
Aishwarya Reflects on Career Choices
During promotions for her film Seetha Payanam, Aishwarya spoke about her journey in the industry. She said she has always looked for strong scripts. Although her Kannada film Prema Baraha received attention, she felt that many promising opportunities did not come her way afterward.
A Missed Opportunity That Became a Blockbuster
Aishwarya also admitted that some films she declined later turned into huge successes. She specifically mentioned Geetha Govindam as one such project. The 2018 romantic comedy directed by Parasuram and produced by Allu Aravind eventually became one of the biggest hits of that year.
From Small Budget to Massive Success
Made on a modest budget of about Rs 5–10 crore, Geetha Govindam turned into a massive box office success, reportedly earning over Rs 100 crore worldwide. Fans later reacted strongly to Aishwarya’s revelation, with many saying the role seemed destined for Rashmika and helped spark her successful pairing with Vijay Deverakonda.
