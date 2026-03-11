Rashmika Mandanna’s Painful Breakup: Mom Says Actress Went Through ‘Hell’
Rashmika Mandanna's mother, Suman Mandanna, has finally spoken up about her daughter's painful breakup. She revealed some shocking details about how a certain actor couldn't handle Rashmika's success.
Rashmika Mandanna Mother Reveals Shocking Details
In 2025, Rashmika Mandanna will star in the Telugu film 'The Girlfriend'. During promotions, she often said her character Bhumadevi's story felt just like her own life. She even got emotional on stage while talking about it.

Now, with a viral audio of her mother, Suman Mandanna, talking about the breakup, Rashmika's words make complete sense. Suman spoke about the breakup on senior film journalist Mahesh Devishetty's YouTube channel.

Her mother said they agreed to the relationship even though Rashmika was just 21 and the actor was 35. But he would allegedly create a scene at their house over small issues and always tried to control Rashmika.

The actor apparently couldn't stand seeing Rashmika succeed and act with big stars. Her mother claims that when Rashmika got the 'Geetha Govindam' offer, he and his group pressured her to tweet that she was quitting films.

Things got worse after a kissing scene from the movie, which was essential for the story, went viral. Her mother says the actor's behaviour completely changed. She claims his group's plan was to make her quit acting, marry him, and keep her at home.

Suman Mandanna revealed a shocking incident. The night before 'Geetha Govindam' released, the actor and his manager called at 2 AM. They demanded that Rashmika immediately drive from Hyderabad to Bengaluru just to see him, and then return by 8 AM. He also wanted Rashmika to apologise to his mother for something else, which Suman says they never did.

Interestingly, Rashmika's movie 'The Girlfriend' has a very similar plot. It's about a college girl, Bhumadevi, who is mentally tortured by her boyfriend's extreme possessiveness and controlling nature.
