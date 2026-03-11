- Home
Shah Rukh Khan Returns in 2026: King Khan's 4 Biggest Upcoming Films and Release Dates
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have waited three years for his big-screen return. In 2026, the superstar is set to appear in two major films, raising excitement among audiences and Bollywood fans worldwide.
1. Jailer 2
2. King
Release Date: December 24, 2026. Shah Rukh Khan will return as a lead actor after three years in this Bollywood action thriller. Siddharth Anand is directing the film. The movie features a huge star cast alongside SRK, including his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Akshay Oberoi, and Karanvir Malhotra.
3. Pathaan 2
Release Date: 2027 (tentative, date not yet fixed). This is a YRF Spy Universe film where Shah Rukh Khan will star opposite Deepika Padukone. According to the buzz, Siddharth Anand will direct this spy action movie. The film will be a direct sequel to the 2023 blockbuster 'Pathaan'.
4. Tiger Vs Pathaan
Release Date: Not yet decided. This is another YRF Spy Universe film where Shah Rukh Khan will reprise his role as Pathaan and Salman Khan will return as Tiger. Siddharth Anand is reportedly set to direct this spy action flick. However, some reports claim that the film has been put on hold for now.
SRK's Last Big-Screen Appearance
