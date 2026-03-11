Madhavi has played a vital role in shaping Vijay Deverakonda’s personality from a young age. Her guidance and work as a trainer influenced his articulate communication and expressive nature, which shine both on and off screen. Often seen supporting Vijay at events, her presence has strengthened their bond and showcased the love and encouragement behind the superstar’s success.

