Ileana D'Cruz shared a monochrome selfie on Instagram, offering a candid glimpse into her life as a new mother. The actress paused while feeding her son, Keanu Rafe Dolan, joking in the caption about her 'feral little toddler'.

Ileana D'Cruz recently gave fans a small glimpse with fans into how she spends her life as a mother of two. The Barfi! actress shared a candid moment from her day while taking a short break from feeding her newborn son, Keanu Rafe Dolan.

A Glimpse into Motherhood

On Tuesday, Ileana took to her Instagram account and posted a monochrome close-up selfie. In the picture, the actress is seen looking straight into the camera while her hair falls naturally around her face. The simple photo captured a quiet moment from her day as she paused briefly between caring for her baby.

Along with the picture, Ileana also added a caption that read, "Nothing profound. The light was gorgeous and I had 3 seconds between feeding my feral little toddler. hi ."

Family Life and Welcoming Keanu

The actress welcomed her second child in June last year. She had shared the happy news with fans through a social media post where she introduced her baby to the world. The post read, "introducing KEANU RAFE DOLAN. BORN ON JUNE 19TH 2025."

Along with the photo, she had written, "Our hearts are so full."

Ileana married Michael Dolan in 2023. The couple is now parents to two children.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Ileana has been part of many Hindi and South Indian films over the years. One of her most loved roles came in Barfi!, where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. The film and her performance continue to be remembered by many fans. (ANI)