Ghoomar to Chammak Challo: Indian Cinema’s Most Expensive Songs That Cost Crores
Indian films feature many types of songs, from simple sequences to grand spectacles. Some filmmakers spend crores to make them visually stunning. Here’s a look at some of the most expensive songs ever created in Indian cinema.
Grand Songs That Cost Crores
Indian cinema has a history of creating spectacular songs where filmmakers spent crores to achieve grand visuals and vibrant sets. These larger-than-life tracks amazed audiences with their scale, costumes and choreography. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most expensive songs ever made in Indian cinema.
8. 'Chammak Challo' from the film Ra.One
Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 2011 film Ra.One had the super popular song 'O My Chammak Challo'. The makers spent a cool ₹3 crore to produce this track.
7. 'Kilimanjaro' from the film Enthiran
The visuals in 'Kilimanjaro' from Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film Enthiran were truly amazing. This song from the 2010 movie cost ₹4 crore to make.
6. 'Malang' from the film Dhoom 3
Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif's 2013 film Dhoom 3 featured the spectacular song 'Malang'. The makers spent ₹5 crore to create it.
5. 'Party All Night' from the film Boss
Akshay Kumar's 2013 film Boss had an item song that became a massive hit. The makers spent ₹6 crore to produce 'Party All Night', which featured Sonakshi Sinha.
Also Read: Vijay–Rashmika to Virat–Anushka: 5 Most Expensive Celebrity Weddings in India
4. 'Ram Chahe Leela' from the film Ram Leela
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela had the famous song 'Ram Chahe Leela'. This popular track, filmed on Priyanka Chopra, cost ₹6 crore to make.
3. 'Ghoomar' from the film Padmaavat
Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor's film Padmaavat was released in 2018. The makers spent a whopping ₹12 crore on the song 'Ghoomar'. They built a magnificent set just for this song.
2. 'Zinda Banda' from the film Jawan
'Zinda Banda' from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film Jawan created a huge buzz. The makers shot this song on a very grand scale. According to reports, they spent ₹15 crore to shoot it.
1. 'Yanthira Logathu Sundariye' from the film 2.0
A song from Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson's 2018 film 2.0 is the most expensive song to date. The makers spent an incredible ₹20 crore on the song 'Yanthira Logathu Sundariye'.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.