Aamir Khan has reportedly travelled to Melbourne with his wife, Gauri Spratt, for what is being described as a meaningful family vacation. The couple is accompanied by Aamir's son Azad, whom he shares with former wife Kiran Rao, and Gauri's young son Quinn.

According to reports, the trip is intended to give the two boys time to get to know each other while allowing Aamir to build a closer bond with Quinn. Before making his relationship with Gauri public, the actor is also believed to have ensured that both children were comfortable with the new chapter in their lives. Those close to the family say everyone has embraced the decision, creating a peaceful environment as the blended family begins its journey together.