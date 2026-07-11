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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Fly to Melbourne for Family Holiday After Intimate Wedding
Fresh after their private wedding, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have reportedly travelled to Melbourne with their sons. The trip combines family bonding, a short vacation and Aamir's professional commitments at a major film festival
Family getaway focuses on bringing the children together
Aamir Khan has reportedly travelled to Melbourne with his wife, Gauri Spratt, for what is being described as a meaningful family vacation. The couple is accompanied by Aamir's son Azad, whom he shares with former wife Kiran Rao, and Gauri's young son Quinn.
According to reports, the trip is intended to give the two boys time to get to know each other while allowing Aamir to build a closer bond with Quinn. Before making his relationship with Gauri public, the actor is also believed to have ensured that both children were comfortable with the new chapter in their lives. Those close to the family say everyone has embraced the decision, creating a peaceful environment as the blended family begins its journey together.
Newlyweds combine work with a post-wedding vacation
The Melbourne visit comes shortly after Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt reportedly tied the knot in a private registered ceremony at the actor's Bandra residence on July 5. The intimate celebration was attended only by close family members, friends and their children.
Instead of taking a traditional honeymoon, the couple has reportedly chosen to combine Aamir's professional commitments with a relaxing family break. The Australian trip offers the newlyweds a chance to spend quality time together while also ensuring the children settle comfortably into their new family dynamic.
Aamir set for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne appearance
Following the family vacation, Aamir Khan is expected to attend the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where he has earned a Best Performance (Male) nomination for his role in Sitaare Zameen Par.
He will compete alongside Ahaan Pandey, Bhuman Bhargav Das, Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty and Sanjay Mishra. In the Best Performance (Female) category, nominees include Aneet Padda, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Kirti Kulhari, Neena Gupta, Rajshri Deshpande, Rani Mukerji, Rituparna Sengupta and Yami Gautam Dhar.
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place from August 13 to August 23, 2026. Along with its annual awards, the event will feature film premieres, panel discussions, masterclasses, industry networking sessions and special screenings, with winners selected by a jury comprising members of Australia's film and cultural community.
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