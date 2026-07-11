Anne Hathaway heaps praise on her 'The Odyssey' co-star Tom Holland, calling him a 'dream son.' Playing his mother in Christopher Nolan's film, she said she hopes her own children grow up to be as wonderful as the actor.

'A Dream Son' Asked how she channelled her "mother energy" for the film, Hathaway said she couldn't have asked for a better on-screen son. Calling Holland a "dream son," she shared that she hopes her own children grow up with the same qualities. "Well, first of all, I have to say as a mom in real life, I very much hope all of my children grow up to be as wonderful as my onscreen child," Hathaway said, gesturing towards Holland, who burst into laughter at the remark. "Tom is like a dream son. And that, honestly, is kind of like the key to it. We have this amazing script, brilliant actors."Hathaway went on to say that her admiration for Holland made their scenes together even more enjoyable. "But also, I just really like Tom," she said with a laugh, before adding that she also shares a close bond with co-star Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus in the film. Hathaway's Growing Family Hathaway, who recently announced she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, shared the news on social media in June. The couple, who married in 2012, are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, and have largely kept their family life away from the public eye. About 'The Odyssey' 'The Odyssey' marks Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's classic tale, chronicling Odysseus' decade-long journey home after the Trojan War. Alongside Hathaway, Holland and Damon, the film also features Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Anne Hathaway has nothing but praise for her The Odyssey co-star Tom Holland, saying she hopes her own children grow up to be just like the actor after playing his mother in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic. According to PEOPLE magazine, during a joint interview with CTV's e-talk, Hathaway opened up about working alongside Holland, who plays Telemachus to her Penelope in Nolan's retelling of Homer's The Odyssey. The Oscar-winning actor, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, said the experience left her admiring Holland both on and off screen.Asked how she channelled her "mother energy" for the film, Hathaway said she couldn't have asked for a better on-screen son. Calling Holland a "dream son," she shared that she hopes her own children grow up with the same qualities. "Well, first of all, I have to say as a mom in real life, I very much hope all of my children grow up to be as wonderful as my onscreen child," Hathaway said, gesturing towards Holland, who burst into laughter at the remark. "Tom is like a dream son. And that, honestly, is kind of like the key to it. We have this amazing script, brilliant actors."Hathaway went on to say that her admiration for Holland made their scenes together even more enjoyable. "But also, I just really like Tom," she said with a laugh, before adding that she also shares a close bond with co-star Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus in the film.Hathaway, who recently announced she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, shared the news on social media in June. The couple, who married in 2012, are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, and have largely kept their family life away from the public eye.'The Odyssey' marks Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's classic tale, chronicling Odysseus' decade-long journey home after the Trojan War. Alongside Hathaway, Holland and Damon, the film also features Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source