Rajesh Puri Opens Up on Alok Nath's Life After MeToo Allegations; Read On
Once celebrated as Bollywood's beloved 'Sanskari Babuji,' Alok Nath has largely disappeared from public life after the MeToo allegations. Actor Rajesh Puri has now shared how the controversy transformed his longtime friend
MeToo allegations changed Alok Nath's life completely
Veteran actor Alok Nath, who was once among Hindi cinema's most familiar father figures, has stayed away from the spotlight for several years. According to actor and childhood friend Rajesh Puri, the MeToo allegations made against Alok Nath in 2018 had a profound impact on his life.
Speaking in a recent interview, Rajesh said the actor gradually distanced himself from the entertainment industry after the controversy. He explained that Alok now spends most of his time indoors and rarely makes public appearances. The allegations, he said, came as a shock to many because Alok had built an image as Bollywood's "Sanskari Babuji."
Rajesh added that the actor has virtually disappeared from the film fraternity and prefers to remain out of the public eye.
Rajesh Puri says alcohol had a negative influence on Alok Nath
While acknowledging that his friend may have made mistakes in the past, Rajesh Puri described Alok Nath as someone with a kind heart who has changed significantly over the years.
He revealed that Alok has completely given up drinking alcohol, which he believes played a major role in altering the actor's behaviour. According to Rajesh, Alok was affectionate and warm by nature, but alcohol often made him aggressive and unpredictable.
Rajesh recalled that during the numerous outdoor film shoots they attended together, he never personally witnessed Alok behaving inappropriately. However, he admitted that the actor's personality would change dramatically after consuming alcohol, making him offensive and difficult to handle.
Alok Nath has turned towards spirituality and keeps away from acting
Rajesh Puri also shared that Alok Nath has chosen a quiet and isolated lifestyle. Despite repeatedly inviting him to meet at his home or farmhouse, the veteran actor has consistently declined.
According to Rajesh, Alok occasionally speaks warmly over the phone but believes his acting talent is being wasted because he no longer accepts work opportunities. He feels the actor remains emotionally affected by everything that happened.
Rajesh further revealed that Alok has embraced spirituality in recent years and follows the same spiritual Guru as him. Although he has sought guidance through spiritual teachings, Rajesh said Alok still avoids attending public satsangs or social gatherings. He believes the actor carries regret over the past and prefers not to face people anymore as he continues to live a private life.
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