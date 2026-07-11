Veteran actor Alok Nath, who was once among Hindi cinema's most familiar father figures, has stayed away from the spotlight for several years. According to actor and childhood friend Rajesh Puri, the MeToo allegations made against Alok Nath in 2018 had a profound impact on his life.

Speaking in a recent interview, Rajesh said the actor gradually distanced himself from the entertainment industry after the controversy. He explained that Alok now spends most of his time indoors and rarely makes public appearances. The allegations, he said, came as a shock to many because Alok had built an image as Bollywood's "Sanskari Babuji."

Rajesh added that the actor has virtually disappeared from the film fraternity and prefers to remain out of the public eye.