Although Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have known each other for nearly 25 years, their romantic relationship began much later. They reconnected in Bengaluru in 2024 through Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan, and spent nearly a year in a long-distance relationship before making it public.

Aamir introduced Gauri as his partner during his 60th birthday celebration in March 2025, putting an end to months of speculation. Gauri later relocated from Bengaluru to Mumbai with her son from a previous marriage and became associated with Aamir Khan Productions after leaving her role at a haircare company.

The couple also shares a 13-year age difference. Aamir, born on 14 March 1965, is 61 years old, while Gauri, born on 21 August 1978, is 47.