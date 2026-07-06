What Is the Age Gap Between Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt? Know Their Ages
Aamir Khan has married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in a private registered wedding held at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The intimate ceremony was attended by family and close friends, marking a new chapter in the actor's personal life
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Begin a New Journey
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially married his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate registered wedding ceremony at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The couple chose to keep the celebrations simple, with only close family members and a handful of friends present as they signed the marriage register. The wedding marks a significant milestone in their relationship, which quietly blossomed after years of friendship.
A Long Friendship That Turned Into Love
Although Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have known each other for nearly 25 years, their romantic relationship began much later. They reconnected in Bengaluru in 2024 through Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan, and spent nearly a year in a long-distance relationship before making it public.
Aamir introduced Gauri as his partner during his 60th birthday celebration in March 2025, putting an end to months of speculation. Gauri later relocated from Bengaluru to Mumbai with her son from a previous marriage and became associated with Aamir Khan Productions after leaving her role at a haircare company.
The couple also shares a 13-year age difference. Aamir, born on 14 March 1965, is 61 years old, while Gauri, born on 21 August 1978, is 47.
An Intimate Wedding with Family and Close Friends
The wedding ceremony was intentionally private and centered around close relationships rather than a grand celebration. Aamir's children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, attended the event to celebrate the occasion with their father.
Several close friends from the film industry were also present, including filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who directed Aamir in Lagaan, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, known for directing him in 3 Idiots, and actor Elli AvrRam. Their presence added warmth to the small yet memorable gathering.
A New Beginning After Two Previous Marriages
This is Aamir Khan's third marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Ira and Junaid. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005 after working together during the making of Lagaan. The couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy in 2011.
Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in 2021 after 16 years of marriage. Despite ending their marital relationship, they have continued to maintain a cordial bond, co-parent their son Azad, and collaborate on professional projects.
With his marriage to Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan begins a fresh chapter in his personal life, supported by family, friends, and a relationship that grew from decades of friendship into lasting companionship.
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