Alia Bhatt attended friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's pre-wedding bash in a purple saree. Viral videos show her dancing to 'Maahi Ve'. The intimate event was attended by close friends and family, including other Bollywood celebrities.

Actor Alia Bhatt attended the pre-wedding celebrations of her close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma in Mumbai on Friday night. Alia looked stunning as she arrived at the celebration in a purple outfit that turned heads.

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Alia's dance performance goes viral

Videos from the event have gone viral on social media, showing Alia dancing with friends during the intimate celebration. In one of the clips, Alia is seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's popular song "Maahi Ve" from Kal Ho Naa Ho.

She was joined by Akansha's sister Anushka Ranjan and brother-in-law Aditya Seal as the trio danced to several Bollywood tracks while guests cheered them on.

Star-studded affair

For the occasion, Alia opted for a purple saree with a contemporary drape, keeping her look elegant and understated. The pre-wedding festivities were attended by close friends and family members, including Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and several other personalities from the film industry.

About the couple

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are set to tie the knot on July 11, followed by a wedding reception on July 12. Reports suggest that the couple has planned an intimate wedding ceremony with only close family members and friends in attendance.

Rumours about Sharan and Akansha's relationship began after an old picture of the duo went viral. In December 2022, Sharan took to Instagram to share a photo with his rumoured partner.

Akansha, the younger sister of actor Anushka Ranjan, is known for her work in projects such as 'Guilty' and Netflix's 'Monica, O My Darling,' where she appeared alongside RajKummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi. Meanwhile, Sharan made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

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