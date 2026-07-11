The marriage of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt is at the center of a 'Love Jihad' controversy. Amid the row, details have surfaced about the couple's planned 'sky villa-style' marital home in Mumbai.

The marriage of actor Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt has been caught in the crosshairs of a 'Love Jihad' controversy. It's a serious allegation that has sparked considerable public debate. And now, right in the middle of this storm, details about the couple's future marital home have begun to surface.

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The property in question is located in Mumbai. This isn't just any apartment, however. It is being described as a "sky villa-style" home, a term that immediately suggests a certain level of luxury and exclusivity in a city where space is the ultimate premium.

A Statement in Steel and Glass?

The timing of this information emerging is, to put it mildly, significant. As the nature of their inter-faith union is being publicly dissected and debated, the focus suddenly shifts to the physical manifestation of their life together. A planned home in Mumbai is a powerful symbol of permanence. What exactly is a "sky villa"? While the source doesn't provide blueprints, the term itself paints a picture.

It typically refers to an expansive residence at the top of a luxury high-rise, designed to offer the space and privacy of a standalone bungalow but with the views and amenities of a modern skyscraper. For a celebrity couple constantly in the public eye, and now at the heart of a bitter controversy, the appeal of such a private sanctuary is obvious.

It represents a retreat from the noise. Make of that what you will. The conversation around Khan and Spratt's marriage has been dominated by the 'Love Jihad' row. But the emergence of these details—of a home being planned, of a future being built—introduces a different narrative. It's a story of domesticity and partnership, set against a backdrop of public scrutiny.

So, while the political storm rages, it seems the couple is focused on laying down roots. The surfacing of details about their Mumbai sky villa ensures that their personal life, for better or worse, remains a subject of intense public interest.