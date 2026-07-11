The release date for the military drama series 'Operation Safed Sagar' is August 7. Starring Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, the series is inspired by the Indian Air Force's role during the 1999 Kargil War and will stream on Netflix.

The release date for the upcoming military drama series 'Operation Safed Sagar' is finally out along with a new teaser. The series, which is inspired by the Indian Air Force's role during the 1999 Kargil War and stars Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, is set to premiere on August 7.

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About the Series

Set during the Kargil conflict, the series is based on the Indian Air Force's Operation Safed Sagar and follows the story of the Golden Arrows Squadron. It focuses on the people behind the mission and their role during one of the most challenging operations carried out by the Air Force. The series is directed by Oni Sen and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. Apart from Shergill and Siddharth, the cast also includes Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.

New Teaser Unveiled

On Saturday, Netflix unveiled the teaser for its upcoming military drama. The teaser introduces Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma, and Taaruk Raina as young Air Force pilots stepping into the battlefield with determination and resolve.

As they prepare for a high-altitude aerial mission, they are guided by experienced officers portrayed by Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, who lead them through the intense challenges of war. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The Real-Life Mission

The first teaser for the upcoming series was unveiled earlier this year as part of Netflix's "Next on Netflix" lineup. The show focuses on the IAF mission known as "Operation Safed Sagar," which took place in 1999. It was the world's highest air operation and played a major role in India's response during the Kargil conflict. The one-minute, 30-second teaser showed how decisions were made, how pilots trained and adapted, and what they went through during the war. It also gave viewers a glimpse into the personal side of the officers and the cost of serving in such risky situations.

Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, 'Operation Safed Sagar' will stream on Netflix from August 7. (ANI)