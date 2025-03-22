Kesari 2 release date confirmed: Akshay Kumar’s revolutionary saga returns

Read Full Article

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is known for his unique stories, which address the most important messages and celebrate forgotten real heroes in our history. His film Kesari is one of the most appreciated and critically acclaimed films about the heroes of our Indian Army who fought against a huge team with very limited resources and saved many regions and citizens. His performance in the film moved everyone to realize the sacrifices made by many heroes in our history.

Kesari 2 release date confirmed:

Now, Akshay Kumar confirmed the return to the big screen with the highly anticipated sequel 'Kesari Chapter 2.' The film is the untold story of Jallianwala Bagh. While there are many untold stories in our history, Akshay Kumar's efforts to bring those stories to life are a tribute to our historians who fought for the freedom and life of India. The film is all set to hit the screens on April 18, 2025.

Fans of the first installment, Kesari, are eagerly awaiting this new chapter, which promises to revolve around another powerful and historic tale of courage and revolution that is a tribute to heroes.

A New Storyline:

The first chapter of Kesari revolves around the heroic battle of Saragarhi; Chapter 2 is focused on the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. The film tells the story of C. Sankaran Nair, a fearless barrister who challenged British Raj to unfold the truth behind the massacre. This film is based on a book, 'The Case That Shook the Empire,' by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. This story takes a significant part in India's struggle for independence.

Stellar Cast and Direction

Akshay Kumar plays the lead role as the character of C. Sankaran Nair. Along with Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday join the cast, adding a fresh layer to the film. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

Teaser and Anticipation

The teaser of the film is set to be released on March 24, 2025, giving a glimpse of the revolutionary story. A promotional video of the film with the caption, “Some fights are not fought with weapons. Promising an interesting and engaging experience to fans.

