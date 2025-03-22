Delimitation of Constituencies: JAC meeting calls for transparency, fair representation

Read Full Article

Resolutions passed in the first Joint Action Committee Meeting (JAC) on the delimitation of constituencies emphasized transparency, consultation with states, and constitutional safeguards. The committee urged extending the freeze on parliamentary constituencies, protecting states with effective population control, and mobilizing public opinion.

The Joint Action Committee has voiced serious concerns over the impending delimitation exercise, citing a lack of transparency and consultation with stakeholders. In its first meeting, the JAC unanimously passed several resolutions aimed at ensuring fairness in the process and protecting states that have successfully implemented population control measures.

The JAC expressed appreciation for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s leadership in addressing the issue, emphasizing the need to safeguard the political and economic future of well-performing states.

Also read: Dilip Ghosh threatens to 'choke' woman protester in fiery road inauguration clash, WATCH viral video

Key Resolutions Adopted

Transparent Delimitation Process: Any delimitation exercise by the Union Government must be conducted transparently, involving political parties, state governments, and stakeholders to ensure a fair democratic process.

Extension of Constituency Freeze: Given that national population stabilization is yet to be achieved, the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 Census should be extended by another 25 years.

Protection for Population-Control States: States that have effectively implemented population control programs and have seen a decline in their population share should not be penalized. The JAC urged the Union Government to enact necessary constitutional amendments to protect these states.

Parliamentary Strategy Against Unilateral Moves: A Core Committee of Members of Parliament (MPs) from represented states will coordinate efforts to counter any delimitation exercise that goes against these principles.

Joint Representation to Prime Minister: The Core Committee will submit a Joint Representation to the Prime Minister of India during the ongoing Parliamentary session, highlighting the concerns and demands of the JAC.

State Legislative Resolutions: Political parties from different states will push for Legislative Assembly resolutions in their respective states and communicate their stance to the Union Government.

Public Awareness Campaign: The JAC will lead efforts to educate the public on past delimitation exercises, their historical context, and the potential impact of the proposed changes. A coordinated public mobilization strategy will be undertaken to build awareness and resistance if necessary.

With these resolutions, the JAC has set the stage for a strong political pushback against any delimitation exercise perceived as unfair or lacking due consultation. The developments are expected to spark further political debates as states prepare to take their concerns to the national level.

What is Delimitation

Delimitation means the process of fixing the number of seats and boundaries of territorial constituencies in each State for the Lok Sabha and Legislative assemblies. The Union government, according to the Constitution, should constitute a Delimitation Commission of India by an Act of Parliament, chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge. India’s Chief Election Commissioner and Chief Electoral Officers of all states will be members of the commission.

Such an exercise was carried out based on the 1951, 1961 and 1971 Census.

The number of seats in the Lok Sabha, based on the 1971 Census, was fixed at 543, when the population was 54.8 crore. However, since then, it has been frozen in order to encourage population control measures.

This number is to be readjusted based on the first Census after 2026. As the 2021 Census that was originally postponed due to COVID-19 is yet to commence, there have been debates linking it to the ensuing delimitation.

Also read: Delimitation EXPLAINED: The process, politics, issues, concerns of the South & options with the Centre

An all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on March 5 asked the Union government to suspend the delimitation exercise scheduled for 2026 and to freeze the number and state-wise distribution of Lok Sabha seats for another 30 years.

Not just Tamil Nadu, other southern states — Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana — also fear that the exercise, if conducted solely based on population, will diminish their political representation in Parliament.

Latest Videos