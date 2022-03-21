Before Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reportedly dated these men

From Matthew Hussey to Austin Mahone, here are five men Camila Cabello reportedly dated before she fell in love with Shawn Mendes.

A million hearts broke when Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabello announced their split in November 2021. Camila and Shawn were friends before they started dating and then again after their split, they continued to remain as friends. The two began their romantic relationship sometime in July in the year 2019 and continued for two years, after which they parted ways, but romantically. Although, in terms of relationships and affairs, Camila is best known for being with Shawn Mendez. However, it is not the only relationship that she has been in. Take a look at the men Camila has been rumoured to have dated before she fell for Shawn.

Austin Mahone: The two started dating in the year 2014. Austin and Camila Cabello’s reason for the split is not really known but when they were together, things were pretty good between the ex-couple. In fact, Austin used to speak very highly of her, especially when Camila’s music video ‘Havana’ was released. He did not just compliment her for looking “really beautiful” in the music video, but also said how proud he was of her. ALSO READ: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes’ 'romantic relationship' comes to an end; read details

Louis Tomlinson: After her split with Austin Mahone, Camila Cabello was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Louis. It was in 201 when the two were seen together outside a nightclub in Los Angeles, after which speculations regarding their relationship had started to do rounds. To date, it is not known if the two were actually in a relationship or not.

Michael Clifford: The same year, in 2015, another set of speculations started doing rounds about a possible romantic affiliation between Camila Cabello and Michael Clifford. Rumour has it that they were secretly dating one another. These rumours began after they were spotted having dinner together. However, there has never been any official confirmation of their relationship. ALSO READ: Paris Fashion Week 2021: Aishwarya Rai, Camila Cabello walk the ramp looking ravishing

Jacob Whitesides: It was not at all difficult for fans to guess what was cooking between Jacob and Camila Cabello after the former posted a few pictures with Camila on social media. Jacob had also, in fact, admitted to having a crush on Camila. However, he later shut all the rumours by saying that they were good friends.

