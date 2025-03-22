user
iPhone 17 LEAKS: AI-boosted 24MP selfie camera and major upgrades revealed!

The iPhone 17 series is rumored to feature a significant front camera upgrade to 24MP, along with increased RAM and potential model reorganisation. Expect improved image quality, AI-driven enhancements, and better performance.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 2:33 PM IST

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a significant front camera upgrade with the iPhone 17 series. The next iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models will include a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, a significant improvement above the traditional 12MP sensor used in earlier incarnations, according to analyst Jeff Pu. Sharper selfies, better low-light photography, and AI-driven improvements for better video calls and portrait effects are all anticipated with this update. One of the biggest developments in Apple's front-facing camera technology to date may result from the modification.

iPhone 17 series: What did the analyst say?

Prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also supported similar rumours, speculating that the enhanced 24MP camera will be available on at least one iPhone 17 model. By claiming that this modification will "significantly improve the image quality," he confirmed rumours that Apple is giving AI-driven image processing more importance. In addition to the camera enhancements, Pu's research report suggests that Apple will double the iPhone 17 series' RAM capacity. It is anticipated that the iPhone 16 models' existing 8GB RAM will be increased to 12GB, enabling more seamless multitasking and improved overall performance.

iPhone 17 Air: Apple to ditch charging port for slim design? Check out LEAKED dummy images

iPhone 17 series: What to expect?

According to other reports, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will include a 48MP telephoto sensor, which would improve their camera performance even more. The iPhone 17 series is expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation A19 and A19 Pro CPUs, which are based on TSMC's third-generation 3nm technology and offer better performance and efficiency.

Apple may introduce a new model named the iPhone 17 Air to replace the Plus model in a possible reorganisation of its product portfolio. Additionally, it has been reported that Apple may abandon the "Pro Max" moniker in favour of the "iPhone 17 Ultra." These modifications allude to a calculated rebranding intended to make the models more distinct.

iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features

The iPhone 17 series may represent a major advancement in Apple's smartphone portfolio with these rumored changes, especially in the areas of AI-powered photography and performance improvements. Anticipation is already growing for what may be Apple's most sophisticated iPhone range to date, even if official specs are still pending confirmation.

