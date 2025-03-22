user
Actor Jack Lilley, known for ‘Little House on the Prairie’, passes away at 91

Jack Lilley, renowned stunt performer and actor known for his work on 'Little House on the Prairie' and 'Blazing Saddles,' has passed away at 91 after battling Alzheimer's.

Jack Lilley, a renowned stunt performer and actor who worked on a plethora of iconic films and TV shows, including 'Little House on the Prairie,' 'Blazing Saddles,' and 'Bonanza,' has passed away at the age of 91.

Lilley's granddaughter, Savanah Lilley, confirmed his death at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, where he had been battling Alzheimer's disease.

Lilley's storied career spanned over five decades, during which he worked with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Clint Eastwood, Michael Landon, and Mel Brooks.

His filmography includes roles in 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,' 'Cat Ballou,' 'Three Amigos!,' and 'Young Guns,' among many others.

One of Lilley's most memorable roles was as a stunt performer and actor on the beloved NBC drama 'Little House on the Prairie,' where he worked on every season of the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he also served as the series' stunt coordinator and often doubled for Victor French.

Melissa Gilbert, who starred in the show, paid tribute to Lilley on Instagram, calling him "one of my favourite people on the planet" and thanking him for teaching her how to ride a horse.

Born on August 15, 1933, in Hughes Springs, Texas, Lilley grew up in the San Fernando Valley, where his father rented horses to movie studios.

He began his career in the entertainment industry as a horseback extra on a Durango Kid film at the age of 14.

After serving in the US Navy during the Korean War, Lilley joined the Screen Actors Guild in 1955 and went on to work on a wide range of films and TV shows.

Throughout his career, Lilley was known for his expertise as a stunt performer and animal trainer.

He worked on numerous TV Westerns, including 'Gunsmoke,' 'Wagon Train,' and 'The Wild Wild West,' and even taught Billy Crystal how to ride a horse for the film 'City Slickers.'

Lilley is survived by his sons, Clay, Clint, and Ben; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

His wife, Irene, whom he married in 1957, passed away in May at the age of 95. 

