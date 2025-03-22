Dilip Ghosh threatens to 'choke' woman protester in fiery road inauguration clash, WATCH viral video

Read Full Article

Former West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh sparked controversy on Friday by threatening to "choke" a woman protester during a road inauguration in Kharagpur. The incident occurred in Ward No. 6, where Ghosh arrived to inaugurate a newly constructed concrete road. Upon his arrival, a group of local women confronted him, questioning his absence during his tenure as a Member of Parliament.

One woman asked, "Where have you been all this time? We never saw you even for a day when you were an MP. Now, after our councillor (Trinamool's Pradip Sarkar) has built the road, you're here?" ​

Ghosh responded aggressively, asserting that the funds for the road came from his MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) fund during his tenure. He retorted, "I have given the money for this; it is not your father's money! Go and ask Pradip Sarkar about it!" The confrontation escalated when Ghosh threatened one of the women, saying, "Don't scream like that, I'll choke you." ​

The situation intensified as Ghosh's security personnel and local police intervened to defuse the tension. Despite their efforts, the protesting women surrounded Ghosh's vehicle, with some reportedly hitting the car, prompting him to leave the area. ​

Local Trinamool Congress councillor Pradip Sarkar condemned Ghosh's behavior, questioning his authority to inaugurate the road and criticizing his disrespectful remarks towards the women. Sarkar stated, "He is no longer an MP, so why did he go to inaugurate the road? He went there and lost his temper, disrespecting the women by bringing up their fathers!" ​

In response to the incident, Ghosh claimed the protest was politically orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress, labeling the protesters as "opportunists barking for 500 rupees," referencing the state's financial assistance scheme for women.

This incident has drawn widespread criticism, with many highlighting Ghosh's history of controversial remarks and actions. The video of the confrontation has since gone viral, sparking debates on political conduct and respect towards constituents.

