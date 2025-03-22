user
Mysore to Ahmedabad to Navi Mumbai: India's 10 Cleanest Cities

Cleanest cities in India as of 2025: There are many beautiful cities to visit in India. From Madhya Pradesh to Gujarat, every place has its own unique charm. Let's find out about some special cities!

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 2:47 PM IST

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Indore is a city located in Madhya Pradesh, India. There are many places here like Rajwada, Lal Bagh Palace, etc.

article_image2

Surat, Gujarat

There are many good places to visit in Surat, such as Dumas Beach, Hazira Beach, Suwali Beach, ISKCON Temple, etc.


article_image3

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai is the best place to visit near Mumbai. This city is known for its cleanliness and hygiene.

article_image4

Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh

There are many beautiful and interesting places to visit in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, including Mahamaya Temple, etc.

article_image5

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore is one of the best places to visit in Karnataka. There are many places to visit here like Mysore Palace, etc.

article_image6

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada is a famous tourist place located on the banks of the Krishna River in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

article_image7

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

The city of Ahmedabad is well-known for its neatness. There are a lot of wonderful locations to go to in this area.

article_image8

New Delhi

New Delhi serves as the administrative centre of the Indian government. There are a lot of wonderful sites to see in this area.

article_image9

Chandrapur, Maharashtra

Located in the state of Maharashtra lies the city of Chandrapur. The Mahakali temple in this location is fairly well-known.

article_image10

Khargone, Madhya Pradesh

There are many beautiful and historical places to visit in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The clean environment here makes it special.

