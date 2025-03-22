Mysore to Ahmedabad to Navi Mumbai: India's 10 Cleanest Cities

Read Full Gallery

Cleanest cities in India as of 2025: There are many beautiful cities to visit in India. From Madhya Pradesh to Gujarat, every place has its own unique charm. Let's find out about some special cities!

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Indore is a city located in Madhya Pradesh, India. There are many places here like Rajwada, Lal Bagh Palace, etc.

Surat, Gujarat

There are many good places to visit in Surat, such as Dumas Beach, Hazira Beach, Suwali Beach, ISKCON Temple, etc.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai is the best place to visit near Mumbai. This city is known for its cleanliness and hygiene.

Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh

There are many beautiful and interesting places to visit in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, including Mahamaya Temple, etc.

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore is one of the best places to visit in Karnataka. There are many places to visit here like Mysore Palace, etc.

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada is a famous tourist place located on the banks of the Krishna River in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

The city of Ahmedabad is well-known for its neatness. There are a lot of wonderful locations to go to in this area.

New Delhi

New Delhi serves as the administrative centre of the Indian government. There are a lot of wonderful sites to see in this area.

Chandrapur, Maharashtra

Located in the state of Maharashtra lies the city of Chandrapur. The Mahakali temple in this location is fairly well-known.

Khargone, Madhya Pradesh

There are many beautiful and historical places to visit in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The clean environment here makes it special.

