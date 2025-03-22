Mysore to Ahmedabad to Navi Mumbai: India's 10 Cleanest Cities
Cleanest cities in India as of 2025: There are many beautiful cities to visit in India. From Madhya Pradesh to Gujarat, every place has its own unique charm. Let's find out about some special cities!
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Indore is a city located in Madhya Pradesh, India. There are many places here like Rajwada, Lal Bagh Palace, etc.
Surat, Gujarat
There are many good places to visit in Surat, such as Dumas Beach, Hazira Beach, Suwali Beach, ISKCON Temple, etc.
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
Navi Mumbai is the best place to visit near Mumbai. This city is known for its cleanliness and hygiene.
Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh
There are many beautiful and interesting places to visit in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, including Mahamaya Temple, etc.
Mysore, Karnataka
Mysore is one of the best places to visit in Karnataka. There are many places to visit here like Mysore Palace, etc.
Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada is a famous tourist place located on the banks of the Krishna River in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
The city of Ahmedabad is well-known for its neatness. There are a lot of wonderful locations to go to in this area.
New Delhi
New Delhi serves as the administrative centre of the Indian government. There are a lot of wonderful sites to see in this area.
Chandrapur, Maharashtra
Located in the state of Maharashtra lies the city of Chandrapur. The Mahakali temple in this location is fairly well-known.
Khargone, Madhya Pradesh
There are many beautiful and historical places to visit in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The clean environment here makes it special.