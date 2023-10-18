Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, and others pose at Vigyan Bhavan

    69th National Film Awards 2023: As the 69th National Film awards were handed over last afternoon at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan. Here's few pictures from the event

    69th National Film Awards 2023: As the 69th National Film awards were handed over last afternoon at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan. Here's few pictures from the event

    The Best actresses Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon pose with their counterpart best actor for this year who won the prestigious awards for his iconic role in Pushpa

    Alia Bhatt receives the Best Actress Award for her stellar performance as Gangubaai Kathiawadi in the Bhanshali directorial from President Droupadi Murmu

    Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar's production, "Shershaah," featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, earned the prestigious Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards, during a ceremony held in New Delhi on Tuesday. The award was presented to Karan Johar and the director of "Shershaah," Vishnu Vardhan, by President Droupadi Murmu at the Vigyan Bhawan

    Kriti Sanon posed with Allu Arjun in the iconic Pushpa style. Kriti received Best actress award for 'Mimi' whereas Allu Arjun received the award for Pushpa.

    The best actress' are hugging each other as this adorable moment gets clicked. Alia and Kriti shared the Best Actress Award for Gangubaai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively

    Pankaj Tripathi won the best supporting actor (male) award for his iconic performance in Mimi. He dedicated the award to his late father.

    Karan Johar received the Special Jury award for Shershaah on behalf of Dharma Productions. In this adorable picture Kriti Sanon strikes a pose with Karan Johar

    The 69th National Film Awards honored the talented singer Shreya Ghoshal with the prestigious Best Female Playback Singer award for her remarkable rendition of the song 'Mayava Chayava' featured in the Tamil film 'Iravin Nizhal'

