Purple to golden: 6 sarees to steal from Janhvi Kapoor's closet

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her fashion sense and often shares her looks on social media. Her saree collection is something that fans adore, so here are six sarees which ladies can take inspiration from.

Janhvi Kapoor has an elegant and classy collection of sarees that is often termed eye-catching for the audiences.

Silver saree

This silver shimmer saree comes with a cut-sleeves deep-neck blouse and is from the clothing label Itrh.

Golden saree

This Manish Malhotra saree features a lovely molten gold tone with a delicately embroidered border and the blouse comes sweetheart neckline top with half sleeves and an open back that was lavishly embellished with glass beads, crystals, and dabka work.

Purple saree

This purple saree has mirrorwork on the blouse and the border. It also has a blue gota on the pallu.

Pink and gold saree

The elegant drape is bordered with zari work in muted gold and its blouse has a golden shimmer strap with a plunging neckline.

White saree

Janhvi Kpaoor's white saree has silver work on its waist and the pallu. The tube blouse is filled with silver shimmers.