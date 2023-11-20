Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Purple to golden: 6 sarees to steal from Janhvi Kapoor's closet

    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor is known for her fashion sense and often shares her looks on social media. Her saree collection is something that fans adore, so here are six sarees which ladies can take inspiration from.

    article_image1

    Janhvi Kapoor has an elegant and classy collection of sarees that is often termed eye-catching for the audiences. 

    article_image2

    Silver saree

    This silver shimmer saree comes with a cut-sleeves deep-neck blouse and is from the clothing label Itrh.

    article_image3

    Golden saree

    This Manish Malhotra saree features a lovely molten gold tone with a delicately embroidered border and the blouse comes sweetheart neckline top with half sleeves and an open back that was lavishly embellished with glass beads, crystals, and dabka work.

    article_image4

    Purple saree

    This purple saree has mirrorwork on the blouse and the border. It also has a blue gota on the pallu. 

    article_image5

    Pink and gold saree

    The elegant drape is bordered with zari work in muted gold and its blouse has a golden shimmer strap with a plunging neckline.

    article_image6

    White saree

    Janhvi Kpaoor's white saree has silver work on its waist and the pallu. The tube blouse is filled with silver shimmers. 

