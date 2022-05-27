Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 hot pics of Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan who was rumoured to work with Salman Khan

    First Published May 27, 2022, 7:53 PM IST

    Malayalam actor Malavika Mohanan has been in the news lately for being rumoured to mark her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan. While the actress has refuted these rumours, take a look at some of her stunning pictures.

    Several reports claimed that after Pooja Hegde, it was Malayalam actor Malavika Mohanan who was to work alongside Bollywood’s ‘Bhai’ Salman Khan in the Hindi film industry. Reports claimed that Malavika’s was also to happen with Salman’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ which stars Pooja as the female protagonist.

    However, on Thursday, the Malayalam actress, Malavika Mohanan, clarified the rumours regarding her Bollywood project opposite Salman Khan. She rubbished all the rumours that claimed she was to star in Salman’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

    Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Malavika Mohanan wrote: “False article. Not true.” The beauty from the Malayalam cinema continued to write further: “Putting it out here as a lot of people have been asking me if I’m doing this.” The reports had claimed that she will soon begin the shooting for the film.

    Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is being helmed by filmmaker Farhad Samji. While Malavika Mohanan will not be seen in this awaited Bollywood project, the actress has already reached the Telugu as well as Tamil film industries.

    In Telugu cinema, Malavika Mohanan will reportedly be doing a film with pan-India star Prabhas. Their upcoming Telugu film will reportedly be helmed by Tollywood filmmaker Maruthi Kambo.

    Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan is presently awaiting the releasing of her upcoming Bollywood film 'Yudhra' in which she has been starred opposite Siddhanth Chaturvedi. She was also seen opposite Ishan Khatter in the 2017 film 'Beyond The Clouds'.

