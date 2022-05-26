Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor or Shanaya Kapoor, which sister looked hotter in a slit gown?

    First Published May 26, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor wore gorgeous gowns to Karan Johar’s birthday bash that came with dramatic thigh-high slits. Who do you think looked better between the two Kapoor sisters?

    Among the six Kapoor sisters -- Rhea, Sonam, Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Anshula, only two sisters were seen attending Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash on Wednesday. Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor grabbed the eyeballs as they arrived at the party wearing gowns that fitted perfectly on their bodies, showing off their assets. While Janhvi gleamed in a metallic purple shimmery gown, Shanaya dazzled in a black velvet gown. Both the Kapoor sisters rocked their attires as none could take their eyes off these Punjabi beauties.

    There was one thing that was common between the outfits of Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. They both wore gowns that came with a dramatic thigh-high slit, showing off their super toned and fine legs.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora is too hot to handle in sexy mauve bralette, tiny shorts; flaunts cleavage, legs

    Jahnvi Kapoor’s purple slit dress came with a stunning slit. Along with that, her gown had a halter neck which helped Janhvi to show off her back as well. The way the gown fit perfectly on her body, it helped put all the focus on her curves.

    ALSO READ: Tux, slits, pantsuits... Celeb fashion at Karan Johar’s 50th mega birthday bash

     

    Shanaya Kapoor’s gown, on the other hand, gave a sneak peek of her perfect waste. The black velvet gown came with a stunning neck that flaunted her collar bone as well as gave a show of her cleavage. Shanaya, who has already become a star even before the release of her debut film, was one of the best-dressed ladies of the evening.

    And apart from that, there was another factor that was common among the sisters – Karan Johar. It was KJo who had launched Janhvi Kapoor in the Hindi film industry with ‘Dhadak’, a Hindi remake of the Marathi film ‘Sairat’. Her debut was opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishan Khatter. As for Shanaya Kapoor, she too is being launched by Karan Johar in the upcoming film ‘Bedhadak’, co-starring Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final drb

    IPL 2022: Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final

    Hollywood Top Gun Maverick Twitter review Tom Cruise film hailed as sensational movie of the year drb

    Top Gun Maverick Twitter review: Tom Cruise’s film hailed as 'sensational', 'movie of the year'

    Meet Jack mama aka Rangayana Raghu from Wheelchair Romeo drb

    Meet Jack mama aka Rangayana Raghu from Wheelchair Romeo

    Priyanka Chopra Kylie Jenner Kendall Jenner Kourtney Kardashian pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims

    Yes Bollywood cant afford Mahesh Babu says actor Dalip Tahil drb

    Exclusive: Yes, Bollywood can’t afford Mahesh Babu, says actor Dalip Tahil

    Recent Stories

    Baby elephant irks bird by spraying water; viral video teaches a lesson for life - gps

    Baby elephant irks bird by spraying water; viral video teaches a lesson for life

    Disha Patani looks red hot in a body hugging slip dress drb

    Disha Patani looks red hot in a body-hugging slip dress

    NEET SS 2022: Exam dates to be altered, New schedule shortly - adt

    NEET SS 2022: Exam dates to be altered, New schedule shortly

    Assam HSLC 2022: Know tentative date of result, more details - adt

    Assam HSLC 2022: Know tentative date of result, more details

    Watch Mischievous monkey lifts a woman's dress while capturing a video-tgy

    Watch: Mischievous monkey lifts a woman’s dress while capturing a video

    Recent Videos

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon