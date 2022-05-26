Janhvi Kapoor or Shanaya Kapoor, which sister looked hotter in a slit gown?

Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor wore gorgeous gowns to Karan Johar’s birthday bash that came with dramatic thigh-high slits. Who do you think looked better between the two Kapoor sisters?

Among the six Kapoor sisters -- Rhea, Sonam, Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Anshula, only two sisters were seen attending Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash on Wednesday. Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor grabbed the eyeballs as they arrived at the party wearing gowns that fitted perfectly on their bodies, showing off their assets. While Janhvi gleamed in a metallic purple shimmery gown, Shanaya dazzled in a black velvet gown. Both the Kapoor sisters rocked their attires as none could take their eyes off these Punjabi beauties.

There was one thing that was common between the outfits of Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. They both wore gowns that came with a dramatic thigh-high slit, showing off their super toned and fine legs. ALSO READ: Malaika Arora is too hot to handle in sexy mauve bralette, tiny shorts; flaunts cleavage, legs

Jahnvi Kapoor’s purple slit dress came with a stunning slit. Along with that, her gown had a halter neck which helped Janhvi to show off her back as well. The way the gown fit perfectly on her body, it helped put all the focus on her curves. ALSO READ: Tux, slits, pantsuits... Celeb fashion at Karan Johar’s 50th mega birthday bash

Shanaya Kapoor’s gown, on the other hand, gave a sneak peek of her perfect waste. The black velvet gown came with a stunning neck that flaunted her collar bone as well as gave a show of her cleavage. Shanaya, who has already become a star even before the release of her debut film, was one of the best-dressed ladies of the evening.