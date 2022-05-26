Disha Patani looks red hot in a body-hugging slip dress

Disha Patani's latest Instagram photos show her wearing a red coloured slip dress while striking some sultry poses for the camera.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the stars of the Hindi film industry who are highly active on social media. The actress often dominates the internet with her stunning photographs and inspiring workout videos that she frequently posts on her social media handles. Disha’s fans eagerly look out for her photographs and videos, flooding her posts with heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. On Thursday, she once again set the internet on fire by sharing a hot and sizzling set of pictures.

Disha Patani looked like a red-hot temptation wearing a body-hugging slip dress. The red coloured dress reflected Disha's sexy side as she struck sultry poses for the camera while standing next to a mirror.

For the make-up, Disha Patani went all dewy and shimmery. She chose a tone of glittering bronze for the eyeshadow with a heavy pump of eye mascara and smudged kohl. Glossy lips in a brownish-red tone added to the dewy effect along with the bronzer and highlighter that emphasised her high points.

As for the long, luscious locks, she styled them in soft curls. Disha Patani looked carefree as she played with her while striking poses. To accessorise her look, Disha opted for silver dangle earrings that matched perfectly with her look.

