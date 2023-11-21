51st International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Ekta Kapoor and others attend prestigious ceremony

51st International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das wins award for comedy along with British teen sitcom 'Derry Girls'. Ekta Kapoor wins Directorate award. Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh however fails to win it this time

Vir Das, Shafali Shah, Monika Shergill attends the 51st Emmy Awards at Nyew York, New York City. Shefali Shah rocked the attire with a royal red Saree

Imbuing an aura of wisdom and enlightenment, Deepak Chopra was a distinguished attendee at the 51st International Emmy Awards held at the renowned New York Hilton Midtown on November 20, 2023

In a dazzling display of elegance and sophistication, Jenna Mansfield, Sophia Reid, and Katy Bigley graced the 51st International Emmy Awards at the iconic New York Hilton Midtown on November 20, 2023, creating a captivating presence amid the glamour of New York City

On the evening of November 20, 2023, the illustrious New York Hilton Midtown played host to the 51st International Emmy Awards, where the esteemed presence of Alex Moffatt added a touch of glamour to the prestigious event in the heart of New York City

Ekta R Kapoor and Waris Ahluwalia attends the 51st International Emmy Awards in New York, New York City. Ekta was seen wearing a bright yellow sharara

Karla Souza attends the 51st Emmy Awards in New York, New York City. This Mexican actress won the award for the best actress