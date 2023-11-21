Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    51st International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Ekta Kapoor and others attend prestigious ceremony

    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    51st International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das wins award for comedy along with British teen sitcom 'Derry Girls'. Ekta Kapoor wins Directorate award. Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh however fails to win it this time

    article_image1

    Getty

    51st International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das wins award for comedy along with British teen sitcom 'Derry Girls'. Ekta Kapoor wins Directorate award. Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh however fails to win it this time

    article_image2

    Getty

    Vir Das, Shafali Shah, Monika Shergill attends the 51st Emmy Awards at Nyew York, New York City. Shefali Shah rocked the attire with a royal red Saree

    article_image3

    Getty

    Imbuing an aura of wisdom and enlightenment, Deepak Chopra was a distinguished attendee at the 51st International Emmy Awards held at the renowned New York Hilton Midtown on November 20, 2023

    article_image4

    Getty

    In a dazzling display of elegance and sophistication, Jenna Mansfield, Sophia Reid, and Katy Bigley graced the 51st International Emmy Awards at the iconic New York Hilton Midtown on November 20, 2023, creating a captivating presence amid the glamour of New York City

    article_image5

    Getty

    On the evening of November 20, 2023, the illustrious New York Hilton Midtown played host to the 51st International Emmy Awards, where the esteemed presence of Alex Moffatt added a touch of glamour to the prestigious event in the heart of New York City

    article_image6

    Getty

    Ekta R Kapoor and Waris Ahluwalia attends the 51st International Emmy Awards in New York, New York City. Ekta was seen wearing a bright yellow sharara

    article_image7

    Getty

    Karla Souza attends the 51st Emmy Awards in New York, New York City. This Mexican actress won the award for the best actress

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor faces oops moment while performing at the opening ceremony (Watch) RBA

    IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor faces oops moment while performing at the opening ceremony (Watch)

    Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani 'family-oriented', reveals how his life changed after marriage RKK

    Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani 'family-oriented', reveals how his life changed after marriage

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal to re-enter Salman Khan's house? after Navid Sole, 3 more to get evicted RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal to re-enter Salman Khan's house? after Navid Sole, 3 more to get evicted

    Archies song 'In Raahon Mein' OUT: Arijit Singh's soulful voice and poetic lyrics celebrate life in new track SHG

    Archies song 'In Raahon Mein' OUT: Arijit Singh's soulful voice and poetic lyrics celebrate life in new track

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn roars back as Bajirao Singham in 'Zakhmi Sher' avatar; Read more ATG

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn roars back as Bajirao Singham in 'Zakhmi Sher' avatar; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Security forces erect ballistic-proof outpost in Maoist terrain within 24 hours AJR

    Maharashtra: Security forces erect ballistic-proof outpost in Maoist terrain within 24 hours

    Allu Arjun shares adorable photos of daughter on her birthday; lovingly calls her 'My bundle of joy' SHG

    Allu Arjun shares adorable photos of daughter on her birthday; lovingly calls her 'My bundle of joy'

    IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor faces oops moment while performing at the opening ceremony (Watch) RBA

    IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor faces oops moment while performing at the opening ceremony (Watch)

    Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani 'family-oriented', reveals how his life changed after marriage RKK

    Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani 'family-oriented', reveals how his life changed after marriage

    Historic Cricket World Cup 2023 shatters all-time attendance record with 1.25 million fans snt

    Historic! Cricket World Cup 2023 shatters all-time attendance record with 1.25 million fans

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon