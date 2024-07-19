5 times actress Sonali Raut dropped pictures in HOT bikini that took the internet by storm

Actress Sonali Raut is known for her hot and toned body and often flaunts it while wearing a bikini.

Sonali Raut is an Indian actress and model known for her work in Bollywood and television and was born on December 23, 1990, in Mumbai, India. She began her career as a model and gained attention for her appearances in various advertisements and fashion shows.

Sonali Raut gained widespread recognition when she participated in the reality TV show "Bigg Boss Season 8" in 2014. Her stint on the show garnered mixed reactions from viewers. She made her Bollywood debut with the film "The Xpose" (2014), where she starred alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Sonali Raut is the sister of model and actress Ujjwala Raut, who is known for her successful career in the fashion industry. She is active on social media platforms like Instagram, where she shares updates about her life and career with her followers. Sonali Raut is known for her dedication to fitness and often shares workout routines and health tips on her social media accounts.

Despite mixed reviews for her performances, Sonali Raut continues to pursue acting and has expressed her passion for the craft in interviews. Apart from acting and modeling, she has interests in traveling, fashion, and exploring new cuisines.

As of recent updates, Sonali Raut has been involved in various projects and continues to be active in the entertainment industry.

