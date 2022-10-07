Akshara Singh to Monalisa, Namrita Malla, 5 SEXY Bhojpuri stars, their HOT pics and net worth

With the rising popularity of Bhojpuri actresses in the Hindi-speaking belt, we bring you the net worth of the five most loved actors from the regional cinema. Along with how much are they earning, don’t forget to check out their hot and sexy pictures.

Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor

Actresses from the Bhojpuri film cinema have been gaining a lot of popularity among the audience these days. Their social media accounts have become the favourite of their fans. The stars also make it a point to always keep their fans updated with the daily happenings of their lives; at the same time, they keep on sharing hot and sexy pictures and videos on their respective Instagram handles. For all you fans of these stunning actresses, here are their sizzling pictures along with information on their net worth; check out.

Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor

Akshara Singh: The actor has been in the midst of controversies since the time her name came in an alleged MMS video leak. Even though Akshara cleared that the video was not of her, there are reports that filmmakers are distancing themselves after the controversy. Meanwhile, Akshara’s net worth is reported to be around Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan gifts dumbbells to Abdu Rozik in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode

Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor

Monalisa: From the Bhojpuri film industry to working in Hindi films and the industries down South, Monalisa is quite a popular name. Even after tasting success in the film industry, she rose to fame with Hindi television serials ‘Nazar’ and ‘Nazar 2’. Monalisa’s net worth is reported to be approximately Rs 18 crore. ALSO READ: RIP Arun Bali: Here’s when and where ‘Goodbye’ actor’s last rites will be performed

Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor

Aamrapali Dubey: Aamrapali is one of the top five actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has a huge fan following on social media and often shares videos from the film sets. Her net worth is reportedly around Rs 14 crore.

Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor

Namrita Malla: Namrita’s net worth may not be as much as the rest of the actors but when it comes to popularity, she is no less. Namrita has been a part of several music videos in which she has shared the screen space with renowned stars such as Pawan Singh and Khesari Laal Yadav.

Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor