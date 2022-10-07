Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh to Monalisa, Namrita Malla, 5 SEXY Bhojpuri stars, their HOT pics and net worth

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 7:07 PM IST

    With the rising popularity of Bhojpuri actresses in the Hindi-speaking belt, we bring you the net worth of the five most loved actors from the regional cinema. Along with how much are they earning, don’t forget to check out their hot and sexy pictures.

    Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor

    Actresses from the Bhojpuri film cinema have been gaining a lot of popularity among the audience these days. Their social media accounts have become the favourite of their fans. The stars also make it a point to always keep their fans updated with the daily happenings of their lives; at the same time, they keep on sharing hot and sexy pictures and videos on their respective Instagram handles. For all you fans of these stunning actresses, here are their sizzling pictures along with information on their net worth; check out.

    Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor

    Akshara Singh: The actor has been in the midst of controversies since the time her name came in an alleged MMS video leak. Even though Akshara cleared that the video was not of her, there are reports that filmmakers are distancing themselves after the controversy. Meanwhile, Akshara’s net worth is reported to be around Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan gifts dumbbells to Abdu Rozik in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode

    Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor

    Monalisa: From the Bhojpuri film industry to working in Hindi films and the industries down South, Monalisa is quite a popular name. Even after tasting success in the film industry, she rose to fame with Hindi television serials ‘Nazar’ and ‘Nazar 2’. Monalisa’s net worth is reported to be approximately Rs 18 crore.

    ALSO READ: RIP Arun Bali: Here’s when and where ‘Goodbye’ actor’s last rites will be performed

    Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor

    Aamrapali Dubey: Aamrapali is one of the top five actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has a huge fan following on social media and often shares videos from the film sets. Her net worth is reportedly around Rs 14 crore.

    Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor

    Namrita Malla: Namrita’s net worth may not be as much as the rest of the actors but when it comes to popularity, she is no less. Namrita has been a part of several music videos in which she has shared the screen space with renowned stars such as Pawan Singh and Khesari Laal Yadav.

    Image: Official Instagram accounts of the actor

    Rani Chatterjee: The actor has been a part of more than 300 films and predominantly works in the Bhojpuri film industry. One of the sizzling actors from the regional cinema, her net worth is said to be around $5 million.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE Universe saddened as former superstar Sara Lee passes away at 30-ayh

    WWE Universe saddened as former superstar Sara Lee passes away at 30

    Salman Khan gifts dumbbells to Abdu Rozik in Weekend Ka Vaar episode drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan gifts dumbbells to Abdu Rozik in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode

    pro-wrestling WWE reshuffles on-screen broadcast personnel; check out new teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT-ayh

    WWE reshuffles on-screen broadcast personnel; check out new teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT

    RIP Arun Bali Here is when and where Goodbye actor last rites will be performed drb

    RIP Arun Bali: Here’s when and where ‘Goodbye’ actor’s last rites will be performed

    Hollywood Rust Shooting Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit film to resume shooting drb

    Rust Shooting: Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit; film to resume shooting

    Recent Stories

    AP ICET Counseling 2022 schedule announced; know fees, key dates, process here - adt

    AP ICET Counseling 2022 schedule announced; know fees, key dates, process here

    Start practising sustainable living for a better tomorrow. Here are 6 tips you can follow sur

    Start practising sustainable living for a better tomorrow. Here are 6 tips you can follow

    pro-wrestling WWE Universe saddened as former superstar Sara Lee passes away at 30-ayh

    WWE Universe saddened as former superstar Sara Lee passes away at 30

    Sena vs Sena: Team Shinde claims 'bow and arrow' symbol ahead of bypoll; EC asks team Thackeray to respond by October 8 - adt

    Team Shinde claims Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol ahead of bypoll; EC asks team Thackeray to respond by Oct 8

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: India Harmanpreet Kaur blames batting experiment for loss against Pakistan snt

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: India's Harmanpreet Kaur blames batting experiment for loss against Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon