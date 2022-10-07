Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan gifts dumbbells to Abdu Rozik in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode

    The makers of Bigg Boss 16 have released the promo for the season’s first 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. In the promo, Salman Khan brings a special gift for Abdu Rozik while calling Gautam Vig as ‘fake’.

    Salman Khan gifts dumbbells to Abdu Rozik in Weekend Ka Vaar episode drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 5:33 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 16’s Friday episode marks the first ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ of the season. Both, the contestants and the audience, have eagerly been waiting for the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode which will be led by the actor and the show’s host, Salman Khan. The promo of the upcoming episode has increased the interest of the audience. In the promo of the show, Salman is seen giving a special gift to Abdu Rozik.

    In the promo that surfaced, it is shown that Salman Khan shoots the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with the contestants from inside the house. He goes to meet all of them, and as he arrives, he gives dumbbells to Tanzanian star Abdu Rozik. He had asked Bigg Boss to provide him with dumbbells, and his wish was fulfilled by Salman.

    Moving forward, Salman Khan advises all the contestants to show their real side in front of the camera. He says to the contestants that instead of trying to copy contestants of the previous episode, they should rather be themselves on the show. 

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive: 'Bahu Humari Rajni Kant' actor Ridhima Pandit to enter as wild card entry

    Furthermore, Salman Khan reprimanded actor Gautam Vig, and called him ‘fake’. The promo also then gives glimpses of Salman having a joyous time inside the house with all the contestants as he sits down to have dinner with them.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan tries to instigate Shiv Thakare; latter's response will melt your heart

    So far, the house of Bigg Boss has already seen a lot of drama and fights. From Gautam Vig and MC Stan to Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare, and Tina Datta and Sreejita De, several contestants have indulged in the fights in front of the camera. Their arguments and fights are what are being loved by the audience. However, the viewers are also awaiting to see relationships blooming among the contestants since past seasons have seen several contestants coming close to each other, romantically.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 5:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MC Stan tries to instigate Shiv Thakare here is how the latter reacted drb

    Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan tries to instigate Shiv Thakare; latter's response will melt your heart

    Was Abdu Rozik stealing grocery inside the house Here is the truth drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Was Abdu Rozik stealing groceries inside the house? Here’s the truth

    Urfi Javed hits out at makers over Sajid Khan calls him sexual predator drb

    Urfi Javed hits out at Bigg Boss 16 makers over Sajid Khan; calls him ‘sexual predator’

    Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sur

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar C

    Recent Stories

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan clinches maiden T20I win over India since 2016; netizens shocked-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan clinches maiden T20I win over India since 2016; netizens shocked

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs; IMD issues yellow alert for next two days - adt

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs; IMD issues yellow alert for next two days

    football Remove 'robot' Erling Haaland from Premier League, demand Manchester City's rival fans snt

    Remove 'robot' Erling Haaland from Premier League, demand Manchester City's rival fans

    NASA's new space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: All you need to know AJR

    NASA's new space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: All you need to know

    pro-wrestling WWE reshuffles on-screen broadcast personnel; check out new teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT-ayh

    WWE reshuffles on-screen broadcast personnel; check out new teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon