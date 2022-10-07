Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan gifts dumbbells to Abdu Rozik in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode

The makers of Bigg Boss 16 have released the promo for the season’s first 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. In the promo, Salman Khan brings a special gift for Abdu Rozik while calling Gautam Vig as ‘fake’.

Bigg Boss 16’s Friday episode marks the first ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ of the season. Both, the contestants and the audience, have eagerly been waiting for the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode which will be led by the actor and the show’s host, Salman Khan. The promo of the upcoming episode has increased the interest of the audience. In the promo of the show, Salman is seen giving a special gift to Abdu Rozik.

In the promo that surfaced, it is shown that Salman Khan shoots the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with the contestants from inside the house. He goes to meet all of them, and as he arrives, he gives dumbbells to Tanzanian star Abdu Rozik. He had asked Bigg Boss to provide him with dumbbells, and his wish was fulfilled by Salman.

Moving forward, Salman Khan advises all the contestants to show their real side in front of the camera. He says to the contestants that instead of trying to copy contestants of the previous episode, they should rather be themselves on the show.

Furthermore, Salman Khan reprimanded actor Gautam Vig, and called him ‘fake’. The promo also then gives glimpses of Salman having a joyous time inside the house with all the contestants as he sits down to have dinner with them.

So far, the house of Bigg Boss has already seen a lot of drama and fights. From Gautam Vig and MC Stan to Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare, and Tina Datta and Sreejita De, several contestants have indulged in the fights in front of the camera. Their arguments and fights are what are being loved by the audience. However, the viewers are also awaiting to see relationships blooming among the contestants since past seasons have seen several contestants coming close to each other, romantically.