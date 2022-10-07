RIP Arun Bali: Here’s when and where ‘Goodbye’ actor’s last rites will be performed

Veteran actor Arun Bali breathed his last on Friday morning at 79. He died on the same morning when his last film, ‘Goodbye’ hit the theatres. He was seen sharing the screen space for the last time with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the Rashmika Mandanna-starrer film.

The film industry has been in a state of mourning since the time the news of the sad demise of veteran actor Arun Bali came to the fore. Actors across the film industry have been paying their tributes to the late actor, who breathed his last in Mumbai on Friday morning, at the age of 79.

Late actor Arun Bali is survived by his two daughters who live in the United States of America, and are expected to reach Mumbai by Saturday morning. After the arrival of his daughters, the actor’s last rites will be performed.

On the day of his death, Arun Bali’s last film 'Goodbye', Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, was released in the theatres in which he played Neena Gupta's father and Amitabh Bachchan's father-in-law.

In the film 'Goodbye', Arun Bali's daughter (Neena Gupta) dies but he himself is unable to attend her funeral since he is admitted to the ICU due to a heart attack. In the film, he watches his daughter's cremation on mobile.

Arun Bali, who won the battle with death in the film 'Goodbye', lost in real life. He also had the same rare neurological disease as Amitabh Bachchan i.e. myasthenia gravis. It is a disease affecting the autoimmune system, in which the barrier between nerves and muscles is formed.

Arun Bali was ill for a long time and for the last year he could not walk or sit properly. He also had some difficulty speaking, but despite this, he continued to work on films and serials. Before ‘Goodbye’, he was seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Arun Bali was undergoing treatment for the last year. For the past few days, he was not even eating and drinking properly. The veteran actor has been surprised by several outstanding performances throughout his career. His presence on the screen will dearly be missed by everyone, although he would continue to live in people’s hearts through his films.