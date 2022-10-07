Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RIP Arun Bali: Here’s when and where ‘Goodbye’ actor’s last rites will be performed

    Veteran actor Arun Bali breathed his last on Friday morning at 79. He died on the same morning when his last film, ‘Goodbye’ hit the theatres. He was seen sharing the screen space for the last time with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the Rashmika Mandanna-starrer film.

    RIP Arun Bali Here is when and where Goodbye actor last rites will be performed drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    The film industry has been in a state of mourning since the time the news of the sad demise of veteran actor Arun Bali came to the fore. Actors across the film industry have been paying their tributes to the late actor, who breathed his last in Mumbai on Friday morning, at the age of 79.

    Late actor Arun Bali is survived by his two daughters who live in the United States of America, and are expected to reach Mumbai by Saturday morning. After the arrival of his daughters, the actor’s last rites will be performed.

    On the day of his death, Arun Bali’s last film 'Goodbye', Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, was released in the theatres in which he played Neena Gupta's father and Amitabh Bachchan's father-in-law.

    ALSO READ: Veteran actor Arun Bali is no more; he was diagnosed with the rare neuromuscular disease

    In the film 'Goodbye', Arun Bali's daughter (Neena Gupta) dies but he himself is unable to attend her funeral since he is admitted to the ICU due to a heart attack. In the film, he watches his daughter's cremation on mobile.

    Arun Bali, who won the battle with death in the film 'Goodbye', lost in real life. He also had the same rare neurological disease as Amitabh Bachchan i.e. myasthenia gravis. It is a disease affecting the autoimmune system, in which the barrier between nerves and muscles is formed.

    ALSO READ: Rust Shooting: Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit; film to resume shooting

    Arun Bali was ill for a long time and for the last year he could not walk or sit properly. He also had some difficulty speaking, but despite this, he continued to work on films and serials. Before ‘Goodbye’, he was seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

    Arun Bali was undergoing treatment for the last year. For the past few days, he was not even eating and drinking properly. The veteran actor has been surprised by several outstanding performances throughout his career. His presence on the screen will dearly be missed by everyone, although he would continue to live in people’s hearts through his films.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Rust Shooting Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit film to resume shooting drb

    Rust Shooting: Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit; film to resume shooting

    Goodbye movie review: Arun Bali, Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan's film gets thumbs up from netizens RBA

    Goodbye movie review: Arun Bali, Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan's film gets thumbs up from netizens

    Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda clicked at the airport; Are they flying to Maldives? RBA

    Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda clicked at the airport; Are they flying to Maldives?

    Who is Gauri Sawant? Sushmita Sen is all set to play first transgender rights activists in Taali RBA

    Who is Gauri Sawant? Sushmita Sen is all set to play first transgender rights activists in Taali

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look RBA

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look

    Recent Stories

    Haryana Zila Parishad voting to begin on October 30, panchayat election on November 2 - adt

    Haryana: Zila Parishad voting to begin on October 30, panchayat election on November 2

    football Cristiano Ronaldo praises Man United teammates despite frustrating Europa League night omonia sends message to fans snt

    Ronaldo praises Man United teammates despite frustrating Europa League night; sends message to fans

    Post MMS controversy, is Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh getting ignored by the film industry? Read details RBA

    Post MMS controversy, is Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh getting ignored by the film industry? Read details

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport launched in India at Rs 10 35 lakh Know specs delivery date more gcw

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport launched in India at Rs 10.35 lakh; Know specs, delivery date & more

    More than 1.25 lakh old vehicles to be deregistered for pollution control in Noida: Report AJR

    More than 1.25 lakh old vehicles to be deregistered for pollution control in Noida: Report

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon