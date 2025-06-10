Image Credit : Getty

Emma’s 2014 release came as a surprise to many. The former WWE star was let go after an incident involving an iPad case at Walmart. WWE cited the theft allegation as the reason for her termination. However, it quickly came to light that Emma had simply forgotten to pay for the item, a misunderstanding, not theft.

The fan backlash was immediate. With the truth out and fans pushing back, WWE reversed the decision. Within hours, Emma was back on the roster. She later completed community service and returned to television.