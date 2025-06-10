4 WWE Superstars Who Were Quickly Rehired After Being Let Go
WWE isn’t always final with its releases. From Emma to R-Truth, here are four superstars who made an unexpected return shortly after being let go.
Emma’s Shock Firing and Even Quicker Return
Emma’s 2014 release came as a surprise to many. The former WWE star was let go after an incident involving an iPad case at Walmart. WWE cited the theft allegation as the reason for her termination. However, it quickly came to light that Emma had simply forgotten to pay for the item, a misunderstanding, not theft.
The fan backlash was immediate. With the truth out and fans pushing back, WWE reversed the decision. Within hours, Emma was back on the roster. She later completed community service and returned to television.
Drake Maverick’s Viral Farewell Changed Everything
In 2020, Drake Maverick was among several WWE talents released during pandemic-related budget cuts. At the time, he was competing in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Rather than disappear quietly, Maverick posted an emotional video online.
It went viral, pulling in massive fan support. WWE allowed him to finish the tournament and soon after, Triple H appeared with a surprise: a new NXT contract.
Matt Hardy Returns After Fan Revolt
Matt Hardy was released in 2005 after airing personal grievances online over the real-life affair between Edge and Lita. WWE viewed his social media posts as disruptive to ongoing storylines and cut ties with him. But fans weren’t having it.
They saw Hardy as the wronged party and rallied behind him. A petition demanding his return gathered 15,000 signatures. WWE eventually caved to the pressure and brought Hardy back.
R-Truth’s Comeback Stuns the WWE Universe
After 17 years with WWE, R-Truth announced on June 1 that his contract wasn’t being renewed. The news caught fans and wrestlers off guard. With his long track record and unmatched comedic flair, his departure didn’t make much sense to many.
The fan reaction was immediate and intense. WWE turned things around at Money in the Bank, where R-Truth made a surprise return. He interfered in the blockbuster tag team main event featuring Logan Paul, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso. His return shifted the outcome, leaving the crowd stunned.