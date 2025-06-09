Image Credit : Getty

Solo Sikoa was part of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match but came up short. The real shocker came when Jacob Fatu turned on him, shaking the very foundation of the new Bloodline. With trust broken, Solo could bring in fresh muscle to reestablish control.

Reports have suggested that Hikuleo, half-brother of Tama Tonga, has signed with WWE. If true, this could be the perfect moment for his debut. His imposing frame and bloodline ties make him a natural enforcer. SmackDown may be the stage for this new alliance.