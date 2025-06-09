Image Credit : Getty

R-Truth’s comeback was never going to be quiet. After his dramatic release, WWE needed a strong angle to reintroduce him, and costing John Cena his match delivered that. His interference shifted the spotlight from the champion entirely.

By attacking Cena and allowing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to capitalize, R-Truth (now going by his real name, Ron Killings) immediately made himself a central figure in one of the company’s top storylines. Cena taking the pin made the return more impactful and set up an intense feud moving forward.