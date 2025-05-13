Image Credit : Getty

Gunther's defeat at WrestleMania was shocking. For over a year, he led the division, holding the Intercontinental Championship longer than anyone in history.

Jey Uso’s submission win over him was his only loss in their 1-on-1 history and before that, Gunther held a 3-0 record against him. That loss will haunt Gunther, and it’s clear he isn’t done chasing Jey.