3 WWE Stars Who Could End Jey Uso’s World Heavyweight Title Reign
Here are three top superstars who could realistically strip Jey Uso of his World Heavyweight Championship.
1. Gunther
Gunther's defeat at WrestleMania was shocking. For over a year, he led the division, holding the Intercontinental Championship longer than anyone in history.
Jey Uso’s submission win over him was his only loss in their 1-on-1 history and before that, Gunther held a 3-0 record against him. That loss will haunt Gunther, and it’s clear he isn’t done chasing Jey.
2. Seth Rollins
Rollins was this close to reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship until Bron Breakker’s surprise attack derailed his attempt.
The disqualification robbed fans of a decisive finish, but Rollins will no doubt be back. With Paul Heyman’s influence all over RAW and Breakker’s rise adding chaos, a rematch feels inevitable.
3. Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre’s history with The Bloodline gives him an instant narrative advantage. He’s been one of the few who’s taken the faction head-on, and he’s defeated Jey Uso in past encounters.
Although Jey did finally pin McIntyre in a recent singles match, Drew is far from done. He’s aggressive, relentless, and has a score to settle. With the title now on Jey’s shoulders, expect McIntyre to come at him again.