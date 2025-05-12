Backlash 2025: 5 Things WWE Got Absolutely Right
WWE Backlash 2025 delivered surprises, surprising moments, and strong bookings. Here's a breakdown of 5 things WWE nailed at the live event.
Giving Randy Orton a Stellar Match Before His Home Crowd
John Cena vs Randy Orton lived up to the hype. With the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line, Orton gave Cena one of his toughest tests in years. The crowd in St. Louis went wild as Orton landed multiple RKOs, even stealing Cena’s Attitude Adjustment through tables.
But R-Truth’s last-minute entrance distracted Orton long enough for Cena to strike with a low blow and title shot for the win. The ending made sense given Cena’s current heel run as the “Last Real Champion,” but Orton still looked like a warrior. WWE gave fans a classic match.
Making Dominik Mysterio Retain the Intercontinental Championship
Dominik Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship in a controversial match against Penta. Despite Judgment Day interference attempts, it was El Grande Americano’s cheap shot, hidden in his mask, that sealed Penta’s loss. The finish protected both stars.
Dirty Dom continued his post-WrestleMania momentum, and Penta left with a new feud in sight. WWE also set up a slow-burn IC title storyline between Dominik and Finn Balor, with both men's heel tactics clashing. A smart play all around.
Continuing Lyra Valkyria’s Push
Lyra Valkyria continues to benefit from smart, long-term storytelling. Beating Becky Lynch even via a quick pin reversal adds major credibility to her run as Women’s IC Champion. WWE wisely booked her to survive but not dominate, proving she can hang with main-event level names while still needing to grow. It was a well planned move to elevate her character.
The post-match chaos with Becky ensured the feud was far from over and gave Lyra a taste of the spotlight without overexposing her. If booked right, this could be the beginning of Valkyria’s breakout year.
The WWE Debut of Jeff Cobb
Jeff Cobb’s surprise arrival at Backlash 2025 was easily the night’s biggest shocker. He appeared when Jacob Fatu was under pressure in the Fatal Four-Way United States Championship match against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre.
Cobb’s brutal ringside attack on LA Knight helped Fatu retain his title with a hip attack and a Moonsault. This move introduced Cobb as a major threat and positioned him alongside The Bloodline’s new chapter, hinting at an alliance with Solo Sikoa and Fatu.
Not Giving Becky Lynch a Decisive Loss Becky
Lynch’s return match against Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship was personal. WWE had a challenge to push Valkyria without derailing Lynch’s momentum. They did well.
Lyra reversed a pin attempt and stole the win, but Becky immediately retaliated with a post-match beatdown. The visual of security dragging Lynch away kept her character intense and dangerous, while Lyra remained champion. Both women looked strong, with no one left weakened.