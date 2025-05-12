Image Credit : Getty

John Cena vs Randy Orton lived up to the hype. With the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line, Orton gave Cena one of his toughest tests in years. The crowd in St. Louis went wild as Orton landed multiple RKOs, even stealing Cena’s Attitude Adjustment through tables.

But R-Truth’s last-minute entrance distracted Orton long enough for Cena to strike with a low blow and title shot for the win. The ending made sense given Cena’s current heel run as the “Last Real Champion,” but Orton still looked like a warrior. WWE gave fans a classic match.