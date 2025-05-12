Image Credit : Getty

John Cena’s heel turn was shocking and long overdue, but it's still undercooked. His betrayal of Cody Rhodes made headlines, but WWE hasn’t added enough depth to justify his actions or define his new persona.

His alliance with The Rock fizzled out without a payoff, and there’s been little follow-up on his motivations post-WrestleMania. Moxley, on the other hand, has fully embraced his violent, anarchic heel role. His transformation was rooted in a clear philosophy.

To rid AEW of weakness and complacency. He believes he’s saving the company by brutalizing his opponents, and he backs it up with action every week. Mox’s heel work is chaotic, vicious, everything Cena’s current run struggles to be.