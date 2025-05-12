3 Reasons Jon Moxley is Delivering a Better Title Run than WWE Heel star John Cena
John Cena's final WWE title run is historic, but AEW's Jon Moxley might be doing a better job as champion. Here are 3 reasons why.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
1. Moxley’s presence is consistent, while Cena is part-time
One major difference is visibility. Cena has already stated he’s only got a few appearances left before retirement. He's a megastar with Hollywood commitments, and his title reign shows that. Since WrestleMania 41, Cena had just one title defense.
Compare that to Moxley. He’s on AEW’s weekly shows, Dynamite and Collision, almost every week, wrestling or cutting promos. His consistent presence gives fans a champion who feels like the heartbeat of the company.
2. Moxley’s character work is layered and believable
John Cena’s heel turn was shocking and long overdue, but it's still undercooked. His betrayal of Cody Rhodes made headlines, but WWE hasn’t added enough depth to justify his actions or define his new persona.
His alliance with The Rock fizzled out without a payoff, and there’s been little follow-up on his motivations post-WrestleMania. Moxley, on the other hand, has fully embraced his violent, anarchic heel role. His transformation was rooted in a clear philosophy.
To rid AEW of weakness and complacency. He believes he’s saving the company by brutalizing his opponents, and he backs it up with action every week. Mox’s heel work is chaotic, vicious, everything Cena’s current run struggles to be.
3. Moxley delivers better matches, consistently
WWE’s storytelling has never relied purely on match quality, but it still matters. Cena is 48. He’s smart in the ring and still capable of big moments, but he’s no longer able to put on the high-intensity performances younger stars can.
Moxley, meanwhile, continues to go to war in the ring. His matches are often unpredictable, physical, and emotionally charged. Since regaining the AEW World Title, Mox has faced top stars in matches that feel like real fights.