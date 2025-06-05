Image Credit : Getty

Since WrestleMania 41, CM Punk has been deeply in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins and his faction. That feud hasn’t lost momentum, and it’s only intensified since. On RAW, Punk’s focus was not only winning a ladder match spot, but also on continuing his personal feud with Rollins. This distraction proved costly.

Punk’s involvement in the feud came at the expense of a major opportunity, with his RAW loss serving as another angle in the ongoing conflict. The booking was clearly meant to further the Rollins-Punk storyline, rather than reset it with Money in the Bank win.