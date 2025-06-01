Image Credit : Getty

The last time Roman Reigns appeared on WWE was the Raw after WrestleMania 41, where he was left battered by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Since then, there’s been complete silence. While WWE hasn’t officially announced his presence at Money in the Bank, the door is always open for surprises.

With Seth Rollins set to compete in the Men's Ladder Match, the setup is perfect. Reigns could reappear to interrupt Rollins’ moment, seeking payback and throwing a major surprise into the match. A sudden Roman attack would instantly change the course of the night and reignite one of WWE’s biggest rivalries.