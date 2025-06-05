Image Credit : Getty

Seth Rollins secured his place in the 2025 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Finn Balor and Sami Zayn on RAW. But former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt believes Rollins won’t be walking away with the briefcase.

On the REBOOKED podcast, Rehwoldt proposed that CM Punk could show up to derail The Architect’s path to victory. The idea? Take out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Rollins’ faction members before they can offer support during the match. Punk’s involvement wouldn’t just be a sneak attack, it would serve as a continuation of his ongoing tensions with Rollins. This interference would leave Rollins outnumbered and vulnerable inside the ring, effectively ending his shot at another title opportunity.