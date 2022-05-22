11 bikini pictures of Mia Khalifa go viral; model dons see-through monokini

Mia Khalifa resorted to social media to post a gorgeous glimpse of herself, leaving her followers speechless.

Mia Khalifa, an ex-pornstar, surprised her admirers with a vacation to the United Kingdom. She's now breaking the internet once more with another lovely but sexy photo on her official Instagram account.

The adult celebrity turned to social media to share a stunning photo of herself and what looks to be a desert, leaving her admirers speechless.

Mia Khalifa captioned the photos, "What a view..." and her fans and followers say 'What A View Indeed'

Mia was seen oozing hotness in a brown monokini and posing in numerous distinct stances in the set of photos.

Mia has previously stated that she is a major lover of the capital city (London), and this will be her second trip to the nation in as many months after uploading a series of photos on her Instagram story.



One photo showed her driving around the streets of London, soaking in the sights while listening to Taylor Swift's song London Boy.



Mia Khalifa has been making headlines since she split from her spouse Robert Sandberg and began dating Jhay Cortez.

Robert Sandberg is a chef from Sweden. The pair got engaged in March of this year and married in June of the same year. However, in 2021, the two called their quits.

"We're ending this chapter with no regrets and beginning a new one, separated but united by amazing family, friends, and a love for our pets. This has been long delayed, but we're pleased we took our time and gave it our best, and can now say with confidence that we gave it our all "Khalifa had stated at the time.

Mia Khalifa's admirers are frequently left drooling when she publishes racy and sensuous photos on her official Instagram account.

Mia often publishes photos of herself in a variety of breathtaking costumes, capturing hearts all around the world.