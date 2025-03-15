West Bengal govt approves 7% DA Hike; employees to get arrears too? Check details

Great news for state government employees at the end of the week! The state government has announced a 7% dearness allowance increase for employees and pensioners under the 6th Pay Commission. So, how much money will employees receive from April?

Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

7% dearness allowance increase for employees and pensioners. Excellent announcement by the state government.

Yes, you heard that right. The best news is that the DA arrears will be paid in cash. According to a recent report, employees were receiving DA at 239%, now increased to 246%.


However, the new rate will be effective from July 2024, with arrears included in March salary. Government employees are floating in an atmosphere of happiness after hearing this news.

After this announcement, central government employees' expectations for DA increase rose. Generally, the central government increases dearness allowance before Holi.

West Bengal government employees currently receive DA at 14%. Increased by 4% recently. This rate is much lower compared to other states. Still, this slight DA increase is relief.

Thousands of government employees and pensioners in Jammu & Kashmir will benefit. Now to see when the central government officially announces the DA increase.

