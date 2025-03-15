WPL 2025 Final Preview: Will Delhi Capitals break their finals curse against Mumbai Indians?

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals side will lock horns with Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in the final of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2025 final in search of their maiden title at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mar 15, 2025

After narrowly missing out on the Women's Premier League (WPL) title twice, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals side will lock horns with Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in the final of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2025 final in search of their maiden title at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The WPL 2025 final will be a repeat of the first season, when Delhi Capitals triumphed over Mumbai Indians in the grand finale by seven wickets.

Delhi Capitals qualified for the final in all three editions but have yet to lift the WPL trophy.

DC directly qualified for the WPL 2025 final after topping the league stage with 10 points, having won five times and lost thrice. They will head into Saturday's final on the back of a loss against the Gujarat Giants in their last league game.

The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, finished second in the WPL 2025 standings behind Delhi Capitals on Net Run Rate (NRR). They will head into the final after beating the Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in the eliminator on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have met seven times in the WPL, with DC leading 4-3. The Capitals won both league-stage clashes this season.

Shafali Verma has been Capitals' top scorer in the tournament with 300 runs in eight matches at an average of 42.85 and a strike rate of 157.89. Jess Jonassen and Shikha Pandey have led the bowling attack, claiming 11 wickets each.

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the Mumbai Indians' leading scorer, with 493 runs at an average of 70.42 and a strike rate of 156.50. She is the top run-getter in WPL 2025, as per Olympics.com.

Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr will lead MI's bowling attack. Hayley Matthews is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 scalps, while Amelia Kerr has 16 wickets to her name.

DC vs MI: Time and Live Stream Details

The DC vs MI WPL 2025 final will start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Live streaming and telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians final will be available on the Star Sports network, and live streamed on the JioHotstar platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar's website and app for all the updates from the match.

DC vs MI: Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Jintimani Kalita, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari.

