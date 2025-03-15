Monalisa Inspired Blouse Designs for Summer 2025

Lifestyle
You can wear a halter neck deep blouse with a saree in the summer. Get a black halter neck blouse made like Monalisa and wear it with any saree.
A round neck blouse looks beautiful on women of all age groups. If you want a slightly bolder look in this neckline, keep the neck a little deep.
Monalisa is wreaking havoc in a yellow saree and tube blouse. If you also want to grab everyone's attention, then get a tube blouse made by a tailor like the Bhojpuri actress.
Monalisa has carried a V-neck blouse adorned with golden zari work on a silk saree. You can also get it made sleeveless with a V-neck if you want.
Bralette blouse designs are very popular among young girls these days. In this type of blouse, the design is made covering only the breast area.
Neither sleeveless nor half sleeves, but noodle strap black blouses are also in trend. It gives you a bold look with a saree.
You can also get a puff sleeves blouse stitched from a tailor in summer. A yellow blouse like Monalisa's will look great on your pink saree.
Backless blouse designs will help you flaunt your beauty in summer. You can steal the show by wearing a deep backless blouse.
Alia Bhatt inspired fitness motivation: For perfect toned body
Alia Bhatt inspired skin care: Step wise guide for flawless skin
weight loss guide: 7 amazing benefits of hot lemon
Look Regal in Bottle Green Sarees for Iftar & Eid Celebrations