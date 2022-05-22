Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video and Pictures: Nikki Tamboli flaunts her belly dancing skills; wows fans

    First Published May 22, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    Nikki Tamboli fuels rumours of a Jhalak Dikhlaja appearance by wowing fans and followers with her belly dancing.
     

    Nikki Tamboli is the queen of hot dancing movements that keep us grooving on the dance floor. Since her BB adventure, the actress-model has wowed audiences, and she continues to do so with her short turns on reality series.
     

    According to the source, Nikki is expected to show off her moves in a forthcoming film. Nikki has reportedly started belly dance courses. The actress is allegedly ecstatic about the prospect and isn't afraid to turn heads with her daring movements.
     

    Nikki Tamboli is the super dancing movement queen that keeps us grooving on the dance floor. Since her BB adventure, the actress-model has wowed audiences, and she continues to do so with her short turns on reality series.
     

    Nikki Tamboli is allegedly ecstatic about the prospect and isn't afraid to turn heads with her dance movements. According to insiders, Nikki is expected to show off her moves in a forthcoming film. Nikki has reportedly started belly dance courses.
     

    Since Nikki's Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi adventures, the actress has wowed audiences, continuing to do so with her short turns on reality series. Nikki has reportedly started belly dance courses. 
     

    The creators of Jhalak Jikhhla Jaa season 10 have reportedly approached Erica Fernandes and Adaa Khan. According to the source, because the two actresses are presently not working on any major projects, there is a potential that they may appear on the dancing reality programme.
     

    Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Farah Khan have also been reportedly contacted to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, there has been no formal confirmation as of yet. According to IANS, the sitcom is expected to begin production in July. Also Read: Is all well between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma?

    Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's last season was broadcast in 2016. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ganesh Hegde were among the judges. Manish Paul hosted the show. "The programme will make a triumphant return." Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Farah Khan have been requested to serve as judges. According to a source quoted by the news agency, the show's casting is underway, and the production might begin in July. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan once said that he set 7 rules for Suhana Khan's future boyfriends; know them

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is all well between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma drb

    Is all well between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma?

    No agenda it was an opinion Kichcha Sudeepa after PM Modi plea on language row drb

    'No agenda, it was an opinion...' Kichcha Sudeepa after PM Modi's plea on language row

    Cannes 2022 Woman shouts 'stop raping us' while stripping on red carpet protests against sexual violence in Ukraine drb

    Cannes 2022: Topless woman screams 'stop raping us'; protests against sexual violence in Ukraine

    Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani on ending Bollywood dry spell drb

    Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani on ending Bollywood’s 'dry spell'

    They called it a disaster Actor Madhavan praises PM Modi digital economy at Cannes 2022 drb

    'They called it a disaster': Actor Madhavan praises PM Modi's digital economy at Cannes 2022

    Recent Stories

    Inside pictures of Urfi Javed's party; actress donned 20kg glass dress RBA

    Inside pictures of Urfi Javed's party; actress donned 20kg glass dress

    Indian Army 'Tour of Duty' proposal is a win-win situation

    Indian Army's 'Tour of Duty' proposal is a win-win situation

    Shah Rukh Khan once said that he set 7 rules for Suhana Khan's future boyfriends; know them RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan once said that he set 7 rules for Suhana Khan's future boyfriends; know them

    Petrol diesel price today, May 22: Check the rates in your city

    Petrol, diesel price today, May 22: Check fuel rates in your city

    Google honours 'Gama Pehlwan' on 144th birthday with a Doodle facts trivia more

    Google honours 'Gama Pehlwan' on 144th birthday; Do you know him?

    Recent Videos

    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon