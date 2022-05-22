Video and Pictures: Nikki Tamboli flaunts her belly dancing skills; wows fans

Nikki Tamboli fuels rumours of a Jhalak Dikhlaja appearance by wowing fans and followers with her belly dancing.



Nikki Tamboli is the queen of hot dancing movements that keep us grooving on the dance floor. Since her BB adventure, the actress-model has wowed audiences, and she continues to do so with her short turns on reality series.



According to the source, Nikki is expected to show off her moves in a forthcoming film. Nikki has reportedly started belly dance courses. The actress is allegedly ecstatic about the prospect and isn't afraid to turn heads with her daring movements.



Nikki Tamboli is the super dancing movement queen that keeps us grooving on the dance floor. Since her BB adventure, the actress-model has wowed audiences, and she continues to do so with her short turns on reality series.



Nikki Tamboli is allegedly ecstatic about the prospect and isn't afraid to turn heads with her dance movements. According to insiders, Nikki is expected to show off her moves in a forthcoming film. Nikki has reportedly started belly dance courses.



Since Nikki's Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi adventures, the actress has wowed audiences, continuing to do so with her short turns on reality series. Nikki has reportedly started belly dance courses.



The creators of Jhalak Jikhhla Jaa season 10 have reportedly approached Erica Fernandes and Adaa Khan. According to the source, because the two actresses are presently not working on any major projects, there is a potential that they may appear on the dancing reality programme.



Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Farah Khan have also been reportedly contacted to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, there has been no formal confirmation as of yet. According to IANS, the sitcom is expected to begin production in July. Also Read: Is all well between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma?