Deepika Padukone looked stunning in bodycon black gown (Pictures)

Deepika Padukone, a member of the famous jury for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, released a new batch of stunning photos in a black bustier gown.

Deepika Padukone will be wearing black on the fifth day of Cannes 2022. The actress, a member of the Cannes Film Festival jury, has released a lovely video on her Instagram account that shows off her OOTD.

The actress looks stunning in a black body cone gown with a plunging neckline in the video. Her hair was fashioned in a sloppy bun and her makeup was light with red lipstick. The actress completed her ensemble with stunning Cartier jewellery.

Deepika Padukone's dress sense has been on point during the 75th Cannes Film Festival. In another video, the actress donned a black turtleneck top and checkered shorts for a photoshoot on the street. Black stockings and loafers completed the actress's ensemble. Her makeup was flawless, and she wore her hair in a sloppy pony. The gorgeous ensemble came from the Louis Vuitton collection.

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a white top and a bright pink skirt in another video. Deepika Padukone has previously wowed us on the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton crimson scarlet gown. She completed her ensemble with a striking necklace and her usual flawless hair and makeup.

The inaugural 'Country of Honour' at the Marche du Film has been India (Cannes Film Market). Deepika Padukone spoke on her cinematic career at the launch of the India pavilion at Cannes on Wednesday, saying, "As a country, I believe we have a long way to go, and I am really delighted to be here as an Indian and to be representing my country. But, as I previously indicated, just a few of Indian films and Indian talent have been able to make it to Cannes, and I believe we now have it together as a nation "ANI reported on the situation.

Deepika Padukone has a number of projects in the works, including Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter.