10 SEXY photos: Disha Patani's jaw-dropped BOLD Instagram post goes VIRAL

Disha Patani's bold photos in pink bra goes viral on social media. Even her rumoured boyfriend Aleksander is left stunned.

Disha Patani's gorgeous photos never fail to leave people speechless. On Wednesday, the actress, the Indian brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, published a sultry selfie of herself wearing pink underwear on Instagram. Disha paired it with a white see-through top and looked stunning.

Fans praised the actress in the comments section shortly after the photo was released online. "Aag jaise laal," wrote one of the admirers.

Another person said, "You are very sexy, I love you." One statement, however, drew everyone's attention: that of Disha's reputed lover Aleksander Alexilic.

In the comments area, Aleksander Alexilic used multiple fire emojis. For a long time, Disha Patani's suspected romance with Aleksandar has been making headlines.



A video of the two recently went viral, with Disha purportedly introducing Alex as her boyfriend to one of her friends.

While neither the actress nor Ilic has formally verified or rejected the reports, Ilic has previously stated they are close friends.



"Back in 2015, we lived together." She was also with the same agency at the time. Disha, I, and a few of other models shared an apartment. We hit it off right away."

"We both have a strong interest in fitness, which has helped us bond. So we began going to the gym together and eating lunch and supper together. We spent a lot of time together at the house."

"We became close friends," Aleksandar said, adding, "Disha has become like family to me." Disha was formerly linked to actor Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She has already completed filming for the project. She is also working on Project K alongside Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan.

