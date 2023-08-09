Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 SEXY photos: Disha Patani's jaw-dropped BOLD Instagram post goes VIRAL

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    Disha Patani's bold photos in pink bra goes viral on social media. Even her rumoured boyfriend Aleksander is left stunned.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani's gorgeous photos never fail to leave people speechless. On Wednesday, the actress, the Indian brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, published a sultry selfie of herself wearing pink underwear on Instagram. Disha paired it with a white see-through top and looked stunning.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans praised the actress in the comments section shortly after the photo was released online. "Aag jaise laal," wrote one of the admirers.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Another person said, "You are very sexy, I love you." One statement, however, drew everyone's attention: that of Disha's reputed lover Aleksander Alexilic.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the comments area, Aleksander Alexilic used multiple fire emojis. For a long time, Disha Patani's suspected romance with Aleksandar has been making headlines.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A video of the two recently went viral, with Disha purportedly introducing Alex as her boyfriend to one of her friends.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While neither the actress nor Ilic has formally verified or rejected the reports, Ilic has previously stated they are close friends.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Back in 2015, we lived together." She was also with the same agency at the time. Disha, I, and a few of other models shared an apartment. We hit it off right away."

    article_image8

    Image: Instagram

    "We both have a strong interest in fitness, which has helped us bond. So we began going to the gym together and eating lunch and supper together. We spent a lot of time together at the house." 

    article_image9

    "We became close friends," Aleksandar said, adding, "Disha has become like family to me." Disha was formerly linked to actor Tiger Shroff.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She has already completed filming for the project. She is also working on Project K alongside Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan.
     

