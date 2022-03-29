Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 pics of Kylie Jenner, Kendal Jenner showing their transformation from cute to hot

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    The Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are absolute hot babes. Check out these 10 rare photographs of them that show how they turned from being adorably cute to seamlessly hot.

    Image: Getty Images

    If you want to define what beauty and brains look like, turn to sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Two out of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall are just as beautiful and sexy as their elder sister – Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. But it is not simply their appearance that impresses their fans and followers, Kylie and Kendall are equally smart with their brains and can totally leave you stumped with their intelligence; after all, the women are quite successful with their respective careers as well. Just like us, if you also love Kylie and Kendall then you must see the 10 pictures that show their journey from being cute to sexy and hot.

    Image: Getty Images

    One of the most adorable pictures of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner is this where daddy Bruce Jenner is holding baby Kylie in his arms while Kendall’s hand his being held by their mommy Kris Jenner.

    Image: Getty Images

    In this young of young Kylie Jenner (left) and older sister Kendall Jenner (right) with their parents Bruse Jenner and Kriss Jenner is absolutely adrorable. The innocence of the face of these two Jenner sisters is so unmissable.

    Image: Getty Images

    This heart-warming photograph of the Jenner family, Kendall Jenner (in pink) and Kylie Jenner (in orange) is from August 23, 2003. They were clicked at the 22nd Annual Santa Barbara Triathlon in Santa Barbara, California along with their parents Bruce Jenner Kris Jenner.

    Image: Getty Images

    Another picture of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters shows Kylie Jenner (in pick hairband) looking like an adorable Disney princess along with her sisters Kim Kardashian (centre) and Kendall Jenner (in blue headband). Kim rocked a heart-cut white dress as she stuck a pose with her baby sisters.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kylie Jenner (left) along with else sisters Kim Kardashian (centre) and Kendall Jenner (right) struck a pose for the shutterbugs during viewing party of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ at Chapter 8 Restaurant. The picture was clicked in Agoura Hills, Claifornia on October 16, 2007.

    Image: Getty Images

    Their transformation started to begin from 2008 itself. This photograph of television personalities Kendall Jenner with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival are a proof to that. The event was sponsored by Disney for the benefits of the Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation at the Wadsworth Theatre.

    Image: Getty Images

    Here, in this picture from the year 2008, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian out for a shopping spree. They were on a shopping date along with with a film crew in West Hollywood, California on September 14, 2008.

    Image: Getty Images

    Then, in 2008, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner with once again spotted with their older sister  Kim Kardashian. They played a guitar for the photograps while at the Guitar Hero World Tour which was held in Los Angeles, California on October 18.

    Image: Getty Images

    The following year, in 2009, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian together arrived at the Teen Choice Awards. The ceremony was held on August 9 at Gibson Amphitheatre on August 9, 2009 in California’s  Universal City.

    Image: Getty Images

    And in 2010, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s sexier side had started showing up. The sisters were clicked at ‘Sk8 For Life’ event that was held on May 22, in Los Angeles, California that year.

