10 pics of Kylie Jenner, Kendal Jenner showing their transformation from cute to hot

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are absolute hot babes. Check out these 10 rare photographs of them that show how they turned from being adorably cute to seamlessly hot.

If you want to define what beauty and brains look like, turn to sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Two out of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall are just as beautiful and sexy as their elder sister – Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. But it is not simply their appearance that impresses their fans and followers, Kylie and Kendall are equally smart with their brains and can totally leave you stumped with their intelligence; after all, the women are quite successful with their respective careers as well. Just like us, if you also love Kylie and Kendall then you must see the 10 pictures that show their journey from being cute to sexy and hot.

One of the most adorable pictures of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner is this where daddy Bruce Jenner is holding baby Kylie in his arms while Kendall’s hand his being held by their mommy Kris Jenner. ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott have changed their son’s name from Wolf to this; here’s why

In this young of young Kylie Jenner (left) and older sister Kendall Jenner (right) with their parents Bruse Jenner and Kriss Jenner is absolutely adrorable. The innocence of the face of these two Jenner sisters is so unmissable.

This heart-warming photograph of the Jenner family, Kendall Jenner (in pink) and Kylie Jenner (in orange) is from August 23, 2003. They were clicked at the 22nd Annual Santa Barbara Triathlon in Santa Barbara, California along with their parents Bruce Jenner Kris Jenner.

Another picture of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters shows Kylie Jenner (in pick hairband) looking like an adorable Disney princess along with her sisters Kim Kardashian (centre) and Kendall Jenner (in blue headband). Kim rocked a heart-cut white dress as she stuck a pose with her baby sisters. ALSO READ: 9 times Kim Kardashian went sultry and sexy for her KKW photoshoot; see pics

Kylie Jenner (left) along with else sisters Kim Kardashian (centre) and Kendall Jenner (right) struck a pose for the shutterbugs during viewing party of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ at Chapter 8 Restaurant. The picture was clicked in Agoura Hills, Claifornia on October 16, 2007.

Their transformation started to begin from 2008 itself. This photograph of television personalities Kendall Jenner with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival are a proof to that. The event was sponsored by Disney for the benefits of the Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation at the Wadsworth Theatre. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian oozes hotness in silver bra in Miami with sister Khloe Kardashian

Here, in this picture from the year 2008, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian out for a shopping spree. They were on a shopping date along with with a film crew in West Hollywood, California on September 14, 2008.

Then, in 2008, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner with once again spotted with their older sister Kim Kardashian. They played a guitar for the photograps while at the Guitar Hero World Tour which was held in Los Angeles, California on October 18.

The following year, in 2009, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian together arrived at the Teen Choice Awards. The ceremony was held on August 9 at Gibson Amphitheatre on August 9, 2009 in California’s Universal City. ALSO READ: Fans want Khloe Kardashian to date sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-lover Scott Disick?

